Parler returns to Apple's App Store, names new CEO

May 17 (Reuters) - Parler, a social media app popular with
U.S. conservatives, returned to Apple Inc's App Store
on Monday, after the iPhone maker dropped it following the
deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Parler also named George Farmer, the company's chief
operating officer since March, as its new chief executive and
said interim CEO Mark Meckler would be leaving.
Apple said last month it would readmit Parler into its iOS
App Store, after Parler proposed updates to its app and content
moderation policies.
"The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple's
concerns without compromising our core mission," said Meckler in
an emailed statement.
"Anything allowed on the Parler network but not in the iOS
app will remain accessible through our web-based and Android
versions. This is a win-win for Parler, its users, and free
speech."
The Washington Post said Parler's Chief Policy Officer Amy
Peikoff likened the iOS version of the app to a "Parler Lite or
Parler PG." Parler is still pushing Apple to allow users to see
hate speech behind a warning label, the newspaper reported.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Several tech companies cut ties with Parler after the
Capitol riot, accusing the app backed by prominent Republican
Party donor Rebekah Mercer of failing to police violent content
on its service.
Parler went dark for about a month after Amazon.com Inc
suspended web-hosting services. Parler returned online
in February with Los Angeles-based private cloud infrastructure
SkySilk.
Alphabet Inc's Google also removed Parler from its
app store.
"Parler has remained available on Android because of the
openness of the platform even if it isn't currently distributed
through Google Play," a Google spokesman said on Monday.
"As we stated back in January, Parler is welcome back in the
Play store once it submits an app that complies with our content
moderation policies, which preclude things like physical threats
to individuals and inciting violence."
Parler co-founder and CEO John Matze was fired by the board
earlier this year. In an emailed statement Parler said new CEO
Farmer had been an active financial supporter and candidate for
UK's Brexit Party and "remains actively involved in business and
politics on both sides of the Atlantic."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Richard Chang)