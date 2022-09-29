'Pick-your-poison': Wall Street sell-off resumes

(Updates to U.S. market close)
Stocks slide resumes with big tech leading the way
Treasury yields up again
Sterling rebounds, but pressure on UK bonds resumes
Dollar ticks down, still around 20-year high
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Investors added another cycle of
selling on Thursday as the dollar barely eased its stranglehold
on currency markets, recession fears sapped stocks and bonds
suffered more interest rate pain.
After a partial rebound on Wednesday, U.S. stocks fell
sharply. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%, the
S&P 500 lost 2.1% to a new low for 2022, and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 2.8%, weighed down by big technology
names such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
European stocks also suffered. The STOXX 600 share index
was down 1.67%, even as the euro and the pound
, hammered over the last week by UK debt concerns,
recovered some ground, gaining 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively.
China currency intervention talk was gathering momentum too,
while Europe's government bond markets were braced for the
highest German inflation reading since the 1950s.
Gilt selling also resumed a day after the Bank of England
had dramatically intervened to try and quell the storm
surrounding the British government's new spending plans.
"It's a pick-your-poison collection of bad news for
investors," Sean Sun, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment
Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said in an email.
"From strong jobs data pushing the Fed to be more
hawkish to the turmoil in the entire UK stock and bond markets
to China intervening to prop up the yuan, with increasing
geopolitical issues investors are left few places to hang their
hats."
UK SEEKS STABILITY
The UK 10-year gilt yield, which drives Britain's borrowing
costs, rose about 8 basis points (bps) to 4.214% after falling
almost 50 bps the day before due to the BoE's sudden
intervention, although the 30-year yield being targeted by the
central bank was little changed at 3.96%.
Agnes Belaisch, Barings Investment Institute's chief
European strategist, said "the market wouldn't mind some
stability," as "it has become a little bit unpredictable."
She said investors were now seeing "incoherence" in Britain
with government spending as the Bank of England tries to rein in
inflation, while everywhere else the focus is on how high
central banks are prepared to go with interest rates.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her new economic
program that has sent sterling to a record low this week and
left the UK's borrowing costs close to Greece's - saying it was
designed to tackle the difficult situation Britain was now in.
"We are facing difficult economic times," Truss, who only
took over as prime minister this month, said on local BBC radio.
"I don't deny this. This is a global problem. But what is
absolutely right is the UK government has stepped in and acted."
The CBOE VIX Index, a measure of Wall Street's
volatility expectations, jumped 6.5%, although still off levels
earlier in the week.
GETTING INFLATION IN CHECK
Zooming back out, it was still about the dollar which has
crushed currencies virtually everywhere this year, as well as
the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking with reporters in London on Wednesday, veteran
Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Evans gave no indication
that any of the recent foreign exchange and bond market drama
would blow the U.S. central bank off its rate hike course.
"We just really need to get inflation in check," Evans said,
backing lifting the Fed's rates - now at 3% to 3.25% - to a
range of 4.5% to 4.75% by the end of the year or March.
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester
echoed that on Thursday, saying she did not see distress in U.S.
financial markets that would alter the Fed's campaign.
Such comments helped push the yield on U.S. government
bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up
6.5 basis points to 3.772%; 30-year Treasury bonds
rose 2.9 basis points to 3.710%.
Thursday's currency moves saw the U.S. dollar index,
which measures the currency against its peers, hang around its
recent 20-year high again, down about 0.4%, having had its worst
session in 2-1/2 years on Wednesday.
"Despite substantial appreciation year-to-date, we see
little pressure for policymakers to respond to dollar strength
for now," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note released
Thursday.
"Trade-weighted dollar strength is not excessive, in sync
with broadly tighter financial conditions and in line with Fed
objectives, though inflation benefits are small."
Overnight, China's yuan had fallen again too, although it
stayed just off recent post-financial crisis lows, as China's
central bank said stabilising the foreign exchange market was
its top priority and on reports of potential FX intervention
too.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended the day virtually flat, although Japan's
Nikkei did manage a near 1% rise.
Weekly jobless claims data bucked expectations with an
unexpected fall showing how tight the U.S. labour market
remains. U.S. GDP fell at an unrevised 0.6% annualised rate last
quarter, the government said in its third estimate of GDP. The
economy contracted at a 1.6% rate in the first quarter.
Oil prices were ticked down, still weighed on by the
stronger dollar and weak economic outlook, even as OPEC+ have
begun discussions about an oil output cut.
U.S. crude fell 1.1% to settle at $81.23 per barrel
and Brent ended at $88.49, down 0.9% on the day.
Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast earlier this
week, citing expectations of weaker demand and a stronger U.S.
dollar, but said global supply issues reinforced its long-term
view that prices could rise again.
The strong dollar also helped keep gold prices down, with
looming rate hikes also a headwind. Spot gold added 0.1%
to $1,660.24 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.02% to
$1,660.00
