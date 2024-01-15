Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection determined on Friday that Apple can use a redesign to bypass an import ban on newer Apple Watch models stemming from its patent infringement dispute with medical-monitoring technology company Masimo, according to a Monday court filing. (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington Editing by David Bario and Rosalba O'Brien)
Apple Inc.
Equities
AAPL
US0378331005
Phones & Handheld Devices
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|185.91 USD
|+0.17%
|+2.61%
|-3.44%
|06:20pm
|Redesigned Apple Watches not subject to import ban, US Customs says
|RE
|05:55pm
|Redesigned Apple Watches not subject to import ban, US Customs says
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|185.91 USD
|+0.17%
|+2.61%
|2875 B $
|118.32 USD
|-1.69%
|+6.00%
|6 252 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.44%
|2875 B $
|-4.25%
|15 060 M $
|-11.11%
|6 502 M $
|+3.53%
|3 549 M $
|-8.20%
|585 M $
|-9.96%
|284 M $
|+12.17%
|93 M $
|-0.60%
|92 M $
|-62.86%
|85 M $
|0.00%
|77 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Apple Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Apple Inc.
- Redesigned Apple Watches not subject to import ban, US Customs says