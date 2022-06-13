Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms

June 13 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based startup Rune Labs on
Monday said it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfpmn/pmn.cfm?ID=K213519
to use the Apple Watch to monitor tremors and other common
symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
The Rune Labs software uses motion sensors built into the
Apple Watch, which can already be used to detect when a person
falls. Rune Labs Chief Executive Brian Pepin said in an
interview that Apple Watch data will be combined with data from
other sources, including a Medtronic Inc implant that
can measure brain signals.
Rune Labs' goal is for doctors to use the combined data to
decide whether and how to fine-tune the patients' treatment. At
present, Pepin said, most doctors have to gather data on a
patient's movements by observing them during a short clinical
visit, which is not ideal because Parkinson's symptoms can vary
widely over time.
Using the Apple Watch, Rune Labs' StrivePD software platform
will provide doctors a continuous stream of observations over
long stretches, Pepin said.
"When you think about the process of getting someone to
their optimal therapy or combination of drugs or devices, or
even whether or not a patient might be a good fit for a certain
clinical trial, it's a very hard decision to make when you only
have a little context," Pepin said.
The Rune Labs FDA clearance is the first prominent use of
software tools that Apple released for measuring
movement disorders in 2018.
Last year, a group of scientists at Apple published a study
in the journal Science Translational Medicine showing the device
was effective at monitoring Parkinson's symptoms. After
contacting Apple about the tools, Pepin said, "it took about
eight minutes for the team lead to get back to me and say, 'Hey,
perfect, let's explore this.'"
Apple has partnered with a range of other companies to use
the Apple Watch as a health monitoring device, including a deal
with Johnson & Johnson to study whether it can be used
to help lower stroke risk.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Diane
Craft and Bill Berkrot)