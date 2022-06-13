Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-06-13 pm EDT
133.72 USD   -2.49%
12:46pRune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms
RE
12:13pS&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market on recession worries
RE
10:40aS&P 500 on course to confirm bear market as inflation fears mount
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms

06/13/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 13 (Reuters) - San Francisco-based startup Rune Labs on Monday said it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfpmn/pmn.cfm?ID=K213519 to use the Apple Watch to monitor tremors and other common symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

The Rune Labs software uses motion sensors built into the Apple Watch, which can already be used to detect when a person falls. Rune Labs Chief Executive Brian Pepin said in an interview that Apple Watch data will be combined with data from other sources, including a Medtronic Inc implant that can measure brain signals.

Rune Labs' goal is for doctors to use the combined data to decide whether and how to fine-tune the patients' treatment. At present, Pepin said, most doctors have to gather data on a patient's movements by observing them during a short clinical visit, which is not ideal because Parkinson's symptoms can vary widely over time.

Using the Apple Watch, Rune Labs' StrivePD software platform will provide doctors a continuous stream of observations over long stretches, Pepin said.

"When you think about the process of getting someone to their optimal therapy or combination of drugs or devices, or even whether or not a patient might be a good fit for a certain clinical trial, it's a very hard decision to make when you only have a little context," Pepin said.

The Rune Labs FDA clearance is the first prominent use of software tools that Apple released for measuring movement disorders in 2018.

Last year, a group of scientists at Apple published a study in the journal Science Translational Medicine showing the device was effective at monitoring Parkinson's symptoms. After contacting Apple about the tools, Pepin said, "it took about eight minutes for the team lead to get back to me and say, 'Hey, perfect, let's explore this.'"

Apple has partnered with a range of other companies to use the Apple Watch as a health monitoring device, including a deal with Johnson & Johnson to study whether it can be used to help lower stroke risk. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Diane Craft and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.62% 133.57 Delayed Quote.-22.77%
CFM HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.00% 0.114 Delayed Quote.14.29%
MEDTRONIC PLC -2.02% 90.85 Delayed Quote.-10.35%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:46pRune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms
RE
12:13pS&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market on recession worries
RE
10:40aS&P 500 on course to confirm bear market as inflation fears mount
RE
09:36aApple music, gaming to bring in over $8 billion in revenue by 2025, JPM says
RE
08:57aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Monday
MT
08:41aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
08:13aFutures fall on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
08:00aRune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms
RE
06:39aDutch Regulator Says Apple Agrees to Allow Different Payment Options for Dating Apps
MT
06:36aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; GameStop, Alibaba Poised to Fa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 899 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 2 219 B 2 219 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 137,13 $
Average target price 188,07 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-22.77%2 219 474
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.56%38 544
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-47.62%12 583
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-35.63%12 069
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 077
DZS INC.9.74%492