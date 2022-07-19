Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws

July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's competition authority said on
Tuesday it would fine U.S. tech giant Apple for
violating Russian antitrust laws and abusing its dominant
position in the app store market.
The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a
turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be
determined during the course of an administrative investigation.
Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms'
influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has
escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
"The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app
distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.
"Apple prohibits iOS app developers from telling clients
inside the app about the possibility of paying for purchases
outside the App Store or using alternative payment methods."
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Moscow has hit Western firms with a string of fines for
violating internet laws that critics say are an attempt by the
Kremlin to exert more control over the online space.
They include rules to store customer data on Russian
servers, delete content upon request by Russia's communications
regulator and open local offices in the country.
The decision to move against Apple on antitrust grounds
echoes the European Commission's high-profile pursuit of the
company for what it has called a "closed ecosystem" that
"unfairly shielded" Apple from competition.
After initially hitting firms with fines in the tens or
hundreds of thousands, Russia is significantly ramping up its
financial penalties. On Monday, Russia fined Google $370 million
for what it says were repeated refusals to remove content.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)