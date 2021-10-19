Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia to go after Google this month with fine of up to 20% of annual turnover

10/19/2021 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is reflected in a laptop screen showing Google start page in this picture illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would this month seek to fine U.S. tech giant Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete content deemed illegal, Moscow's strongest effort yet to rein in foreign tech firms.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Google had failed to pay 32.5 million roubles ($458,100) in penalties levied so far this year and that it would now seek a fine of 5-20% of Google's Russian turnover, which could reach as much as $240 million, a significant increase.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia has ramped up pressure on foreign tech companies as it seeks to assert greater control over the internet in the country, slowing down the speed of Twitter since March and routinely fining others for content violations.

Opposition activists have accused Alphabet's Google and Apple of caving to Kremlin pressure after they removed an anti-government tactical voting app from their stores.

Roskomnadzor earlier in October said it would ask a court to impose a turnover fine on social media firm Facebook, citing legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin in December 2020.

"A similar case will be put together in October against Google," Roskomnadzor said in emailed comments to Reuters on Tuesday, noting that the company also owned video-hosting site YouTube.

The SPARK business database showed that Google's turnover in Russia in 2020 was 85.5 billion roubles. A 5-20% fine would amount to between 4.3 and 17.1 billion roubles.

Google is currently fighting a court ruling demanding it unblock the YouTube account of a sanctioned Russian businessman or face a compounding fine on its overall turnover that would double every week and force Google out of business within months if paid.

($1 = 70.9450 roubles)

(Additional reporting and writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Gleb Stolyarov


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.00% 2855.56 Delayed Quote.62.93%
APPLE INC. 1.18% 146.55 Delayed Quote.10.45%
FACEBOOK INC 3.26% 335.34 Delayed Quote.22.76%
All news about APPLE INC.
06:40aRussia to go after Google this month with fine of up to 20% of annual turnover
RE
05:49aNomura Says Proprietary Index Posts A New High for India's Business Resumption
MT
05:25aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, S&P Global, UnitedHealth...
05:02aDeveloped market equities, U.S. tech, Japan to gain in 2022, fund manager says
RE
04:59aWorld stocks at 1-month high as bond yields soften
RE
04:20aUK competition watchdog has music streaming in its sights
RE
03:06aUK competition watchdog has music streaming in its sights
RE
02:35aTech stocks help Asian markets shake off China blues
RE
01:34aUK Regulator to Launch Probe into Music-Streaming Market
DJ
01:21aAPPLE : unveils latest upgrades for MacBook Pro and AirPods
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 828 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 2 422 B 2 422 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 146,55 $
Average target price 166,40 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.10.45%2 422 496
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.69%68 552
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.00%19 171
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.39%17 152
FIH MOBILE LIMITED33.68%1 308
GIGASET AG23.00%57