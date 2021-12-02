S&P 500, Dow surge over 1% on boost from financials, Boeing

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Boeing gains on progress towards China approval of 737 MAX
* Apple falls after report of slowing iPhone 13 demand
* Indexes jump: Dow 1.94%, S&P 1.57%, Nasdaq 0.87%
Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 rebounded on
Thursday, boosted by financial shares and Boeing in a week so
far marked by wild swings on rising angst about the spread of
the new Omicron coronavirus variant globally.
Boeing Co jumped 5.7% after China's aviation
authority issued an airworthiness directive on the 737 MAX that
will help pave the way for the jet's return to service in China.
Kroger Co surged 12.4% to top the S&P 500 after the
retailer raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts,
boosted by sustained demand for groceries.
Payments processors Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc
and American Express Co added between 4.1% and 4.9%.
All of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced, with eight of
them surging more than 1% each. Financials led the pack,
rising 3.1%.
"Today is a relief rally in markets, but the virus and the
Fed's hawkishness - are going to weigh on the market over the
next couple of weeks as markets digest those," said Joe Saluzzi,
co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"The trajectory into the year-end for U.S. stocks remains
choppy. We're up over 20% on the S&P, and a lot of people have
nice gains, so I wouldn't be surprised if they try and lock some
of those in prior to year-end."
Much remains unknown about Omicron, which was first detected
in South Africa last month and has been spotted in at least two
dozen countries. This uncertainty, coupled with the Federal
Reserve shifting its stance away from 'transitory' nature of
inflation, has led investors scramble for bargains after every
drawdown this week.
A second U.S Omicron case was identified in Minnesota on
Thursday.
Stellar earnings reports and strong economic growth have
powered Wall Street to a series of record highs in November,
with the S&P 500 climbing 21.4% so far this year.
A Reuters poll of equity analysts said a correction was
likely in the next six months, with the benchmark expected to
finish at 4,910 by the end of 2022.
At 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 660.49 points, or 1.94%, at 34,682.53, the S&P 500
was up 71.00 points, or 1.57%, at 4,584.04, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 132.96 points, or 0.87%, at 15,387.02.
Still, the three indexes are tracking weekly losses, with the
Dow on pace for its fourth straight fall.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's
fear gauge, was last trading at 27.30 points, a day after
hitting its highest level since February.
Apple Inc fell 1.5% after a Bloomberg report about
slowing demand for the company's iPhone 13.
Travel and leisure stocks bounced back, with the S&P 1500
Airlines and the S&P 1500 Hotels, Restaurant and
Leisure indexes rising 6.1% and 3.4%, respectively.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.47-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 529 new
lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)