Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise with growth stocks; JPMorgan a drag

10/13/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of big growth names like Amazon.com and Microsoft, but JPMorgan shares fell along with other bank shares and weighed on the market.

The S&P 500 briefly added to gains following the release of minutes from the September Federal Reserve policy meeting.

U.S. central bankers signaled they could start reducing crisis-era support for the economy in mid-November, though they remained divided over how much of a threat high inflation poses and how soon they may need to raise interest rates, the minutes showed.

Earlier, a Labor Department report showed consumer prices increased solidly in September, further strengthening the case for a Fed interest-rate hike.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co fell 2.6% even though JPMorgan's third-quarter earnings beat expectations, helped by global dealmaking boom and release of more loan loss reserves. The stock declined along with the other bank shares and was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Dow, which ended flat.

The S&P 500 bank index was down 1.3%, with longer-dated Treasury yields down on the day.

The day's corporate results kicked off third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies.

"My hope is that as we work our way through earnings season, that the forward-looking guidance will be good enough that we'll close the year higher. But right now the market is in a show-me phase," said Jim Awad, senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors LLC in New York.

Mega-caps growth names including Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft Corp all rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53 points to 34,377.81, the S&P 500 gained 13.15 points, or 0.30%, to 4,363.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.71 points, or 0.73%, to 14,571.64.

BlackRock Inc gained 3.8% after the world's largest money manager beat quarterly profit estimates as an improving economy helped boost its assets under management, driving up fee income.

Also in earnings, Delta Air Lines fell 5.8% after the company reported its first quarterly profit without federal aid since the coronavirus pandemic, but warned of a pre-tax loss for the fourth quarter due to a sharp rise in fuel prices.

Analysts expect corporate America to report strong profit growth in the third quarter but investor worries have been mounting over how supply chain problems, labor shortages and higher energy prices might affect businesses emerging from the pandemic.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley will report results on Thursday, while Goldman Sachs is due to report on Friday.

Among other movers, Apple Inc dipped 0.4% after a report said the iPhone marker was planning to cut production of its iPhone 13.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.73-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.39-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 47 new highs and 56 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.31 billion shares, compared with the 10.8 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.83% 2751.64 Delayed Quote.55.71%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.14% 3284.28 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
APPLE INC. -0.42% 140.91 Delayed Quote.6.65%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.17% 296.31 Delayed Quote.31.68%
All news about APPLE INC.
04:45pS&P 500, Nasdaq rise with growth stocks; JPMorgan a drag
RE
04:27pAPPLE : CEO, NBA's Dwyane Wade help LGBTQ group build homes
AQ
03:48pAPPLE : Says Allowing Sideloading Apps Would 'Cripple' iPhone's Privacy And Security Prote..
MT
03:17pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks BlackBerry, GameStop, Alibaba Move Higher; SmileDirect..
MT
03:01pWall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in stride
RE
01:07pAPPLE : Scarce chips may pinch Apple's iPhone holiday sales, analysts see rebound next yea..
RE
12:37pApple warns of cybercrime risks if EU forces it to allow others' software
RE
12:10pEUROPE : European stocks rise on strong SAP, LVMH results
RE
11:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Blackrock, Qualcomm, Apple, Hasbro...
11:41aApple a Long-Term Winner From Chip Shortage, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 812 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 2 339 B 2 339 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 141,51 $
Average target price 165,36 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.6.65%2 339 184
XIAOMI CORPORATION-36.45%67 740
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.25%18 720
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.56%17 690
FIH MOBILE LIMITED24.21%1 215
GIGASET AG13.00%52