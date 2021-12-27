Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/27 05:01:23 pm
179.69 USD   +1.93%
05:07pApple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases
RE
04:30pS&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer
RE
04:24pAPPLE CLOSES NY CITY STORES TO SHOPPERS AFTER COVID SPIKE : Bloomberg
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer

12/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 index ended at a record high on Monday, its fourth straight session of gains, as strong U.S. retail sales underscored economic strength and eased worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit travel stocks.

U.S. retail sales increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season, powered by an ecommerce boom, according to a Mastercard Inc report, giving the S&P 500 retailing index a boost.

Travel-related stocks, typically sensitive to coronavirus news, declined after U.S. airlines canceled about 800 more flights on Monday after nixing thousands during the Christmas weekend, as Omicron cases soared.

The S&P 1500 airlines index shed 0.57%. Cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corp fell 2.55%, 1.35% and 1.18% respectively, among the biggest decliners on the benchmark S&P 500.

"The market is in this interesting place where we have a strong consumer, with spending up 8% year over year. Personal consumption makes up 70% of our GDP, and that remains flush," said Sylvia Jablonski Kampaktsis, chief investment officer and co-founder at Defiance ETFs in New York.

"Omicron reminds us that we still exist in this corona ecosystem. And it'll probably be one of many things that we will continue talking about with this virus but the doomsday COVID scenario of 2020 feels like it's far behind us."

All 11 main S&P 500 sector indexes advanced, with energy and tech leading percentage gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351.82 points, or 0.98%, to 36,302.38, the S&P 500 gained 65.4 points, or 1.38%, to 4,791.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 217.89 points, or 1.39%, to 15,871.26.

The S&P 500 has climbed 4.9% during its recent run of gains, its biggest percentage gain over a four-day period since early November 2020.

The Nasdaq Composite got a boost from megacap companies, including Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Meta Platform.

Main U.S. stock indexes are on track for a third straight yearly gain, with the benchmark S&P 500 poised for its best three-year performance since 1999.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.76 billion shares, compared with the 11.74 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 58 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 101 new highs and 145 new lows.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Richard Chang)

By Echo Wang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.30% 180.33 Delayed Quote.32.85%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.32% 342.45 Delayed Quote.50.48%
TESLA, INC. 2.52% 1093.94 Delayed Quote.51.20%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:07pApple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases
RE
04:30pS&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer
RE
04:24pAPPLE CLOSES NY CITY STORES TO SHOPP : Bloomberg
MT
03:10pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Higher; Tesla, Nvidia, AMD Surge
MT
10:08aS&P 500 hits all-time high on retail sales cheer; travel stocks slide
RE
09:33aApple Reportedly Told by Dutch Regulator Its App Store Breached Competition Rules
MT
06:53aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premaket Monday
MT
12/26Dutch Competition Watchdog Orders Apple to Amend App Store Rules For Dating-App Provide..
MT
12/26Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicron for direction
RE
12/24Apple's App Store broke competition laws, Dutch watchdog says
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 823 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 2 892 B 2 892 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
EV / Sales 2023 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 176,28 $
Average target price 173,90 $
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.32.85%2 892 120
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%59 398
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.68%26 783
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.03%20 194
FIH MOBILE LIMITED34.74%1 314
RTX A/S-28.00%210