S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech

Investors look to Powell speech for interest rate clues
U.S. consumer confidence slips in November
S&P 500 -0.16%, Nasdaq -0.59%, Dow +0.01%
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended down on Tuesday,
with losses in Apple and Amazon ahead of an upcoming speech by
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could provide
hints about magnitude of future interest rate hikes.
Investors also focused on recent protests against COVID-19
curbs in China, including at the world's biggest iPhone factory.
Apple's stock dropped 2.1%, down for a fourth
straight session.
Powell is due to speak at a Brookings Institution event on
Wednesday about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labor
market. Investors will be looking for clues about when the Fed
will slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.
"No one is willing to buy ahead of tomorrow with Powell
speaking. Everyone is nervous about what he is going to say,"
said Ron Saba, senior portfolio manager at Horizon Investments
in Charlotte.
Shares of Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla
each lost more than 1%.
The benchmark S&P 500 index is headed for its second
straight month of gains in November amid bets that recent
inflation readings showing a slight cooling in prices will lead
the Fed to scale back the scale of its interest rate hikes.
The Fed has delivered four straight 75 basis point rate
hikes, and it is expected to shift down the pace to a 50-bps
move in December.
A survey on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence eased
further in November amid persistent worries about the rising
cost of living.
Mainland China's recent wave of civil disobedience comes as
the number of COVID cases hit record daily highs and large parts
of several cities face new lockdowns, further threatening the
world's second largest economy.
The S&P 500 energy sector index rallied 1.3%, while
gains in oil prices on expectations of a loosening of China's
strict COVID controls were later offset by concerns that OPEC+
would keep its output unchanged at its upcoming meeting.
The S&P 500 declined 0.16% to end the session at 3,957.60
points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.59% to 10,983.78 points, while Dow
Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01% to 33,852.13 points.
Despite the S&P 500's decline, advancing issues
outnumbered falling ones by a 1.3-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted three new highs and two new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 68 new highs and 183 new lows.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, Pinduoduo Inc and JD.com Inc
jumped more than 5% after China broadened equity
financing channels for property developers.
Shares of Chinese internet firm Bilibili Inc soared
22% after posting upbeat quarterly results.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 9.6
billion shares traded, compared with an average of 11.2 billion
shares over the previous 20 sessions.
