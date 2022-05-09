S&P 500 hits lowest since April 2021, Nasdaq down 4% amid rate concerns

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Nasdaq leads decline
* Twitter falls as short-seller Hindenburg flags risk to
Musk deal
* Indexes off: Dow 1.6%, S&P 500 2.8%, Nasdaq 4%
NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were down sharply on
Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since April
2021, led by declines in mega-cap growth shares as the benchmark
10-year yield hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs and investors grew more
concerned about the interest rate outlook.
Nasdaq was down more than 3%, while Apple shares
also fell more than 3% were the biggest weight on the Nasdaq and
S&P 500.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit their
highest levels since November 2018 early in the session.
Investors are worries about how aggressive the Federal
Reserve will need to be to tame inflation. The U.S. central bank
recently hiked interest rates by 50 basis points.
"Markets are digesting the start of a return to a more
normal monetary policy environment," said Kristina Hooper, chief
global market strategist at Invesco in New York.
"Moving more aggressively raises the specter of a
recession, especially with all of these complications - high
inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, COVID-related supply
chain disruptions," she said.
Investors have also been worried about an economic slowdown
in China following a recent rise in COVID cases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 525.94 points,
or 1.6%, to 32,373.43, the S&P 500 lost 116.11 points, or
2.82%, to 4,007.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
486.13 points, or 4%, to 11,658.53.
The S&P 500 hit its lowest level since April 2021, while the
Nasdaq hit its lowest level since its lowest level since
November 2020.
Growth stocks have been among the hardest in the recent
selloff because their returns and valuations are discounted more
deeply when yields rise.
The energy sector sector also tumbled as oil prices
dropped.
Twitter Inc fell more than 3% as Hindenburg
Research took a short position on the social media company's
stock, saying the company's $44 billon deal to sell itself to
Elon Musk has a significant risk of getting repriced lower.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
7.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 5.70-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 67 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 13 new highs and 1,146 new lows.
