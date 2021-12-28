Log in
S&P 500 pauses after four-day rally to record high

12/28/2021
Last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged lower after hitting a record intraday high on Tuesday, as a four-day rally lost steam in thin trading and investors eyed Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days.

The update follows approvals for new pills and more vaccines to fight COVID-19. It helped investors shrug off concerns over thousands of flight cancellations and Apple Inc shutting its New York stores due to surging cases, and put U.S. stocks on pace for monthly gains.

"This is a holiday-shortened week. So daily movements will likely be exaggerated because of a low relative volume," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose on Tuesday. Technology and healthcare led declines.

As of 2:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.91 points, or 0.3%, to 36,412.29. The S&P 500 lost 5.52 points, or 0.12%, at 4,785.67.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 101.78 points, or 0.64%, to 15,769.48 in choppy trading.

In company news, Boeing Co added 1.15% as Indonesia lifted a ban on its 737 MAX, three years after the crash of one of the aircraft and loss of all 189 people on board.

Markets are in the seasonal Santa Claus rally, with CFRA Research data showing the S&P 500 has on average risen 1.3% in the last five trading days of the year, and first two days of the new year since 1969.

"Investors are digesting the gains from the last three days, ... but there are concerns such as how will the Omicron variant affect the market? Would that end up undoing the Santa Claus rally? What about the Fed raising interest rates, could that cause challenges for the year ahead?" Stovall said.

The Federal Reserve signaled earlier this month three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the U.S. central bank copes with an inflation surge. [L1N2SZ1G5]

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.85-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 80 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 100 new highs and 214 new lows.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

By Echo Wang


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 823 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 2 959 B 2 959 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,58x
EV / Sales 2023 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.35.90%2 958 566
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%59 385
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.68%26 637
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.03%20 108
FIH MOBILE LIMITED34.74%1 314
RTX A/S-25.79%216