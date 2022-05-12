Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apple Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
146.50 USD   -5.18%
STMicro sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027
RE
02:46aApple supplier Foxconn's Q1 profit up 5%, in line with market view
RE
02:36aApple Supplier Foxconn's First-Quarter Profit Rose 4.6%
DJ
Summary 
Most relevant

STMicro sees over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027

05/12/2022 | 02:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the factory of STMicroelectronics in Plan-les-Oautes

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics targehttp://content.reuters.com/auth-server/content/tag:reuters.com,2021:newsml_RC2JJN9FWUKQ:71487787/tag:reuters.com,2021:binary_RC2JJN9FWUKQ-BASEIMAGE?action=download&mediatype=picture&mex_media_type=picture&token=%22%2BEXPAx7iGaudd2W2y90GZOin2Tyib%2FbQImvrSv5CoSE%3D%22ts over $20 billion in annual sales by 2027 at the latest, it said on Thursday, driven by continued demand from the automotive, industrial and smartphone industries.

The sales target represents about a 30% increase from the top range of its expectations for this year, at $15.3 billion. STMicro also ambitions to generate a gross margin of over 50% by 2027 at the latest.

The new bullish guidance shows that STMicro expects high growth within the industry, which was recently marked by a global chip shortage that hit the auto industry.

Semi-conductors are used in anything from the low-added value chips in washing machines to the more sophisticated sensors placed in electric cars and smartphones.

STMicro's plants are running at full capacity and the group had to step up investments to meet orders from clients in a challenging economic environment disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The Geneva-based company, whose biggest clients include iPhone maker Apple and electric carmaker Tesla, set the new financial forecast just before the start of its capital markets day held in Paris.

The new guidance covers the 2025 to 2027 period, which means STMicro estimates it could reach the new sales and profit targets earlier, depending on market conditions.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -5.18% 146.5 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. -1.54% 33.85 Real-time Quote.-20.74%
TESLA, INC. -8.25% 734 Delayed Quote.-30.54%
