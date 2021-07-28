Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Elec sees strong chip demand, mobile recovery as Q2 profit jumps

07/28/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday forecast strong demand for memory chips in the second half and a recovery in the mobile market to 2019 levels, in a sign the global economy is getting back on track from the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones posted a 54% jump in operating profit for the second quarter, its strongest result in more than two years, supported by high chip prices and better than expected demand.

"For the second half, market conditions are expected to be favourable for the component business," Samsung said in a statement. "Memory demand will likely be buoyed by new smartphone model launches, with wider 5G availability driving growth."

The company cautioned that a global shortage of non-memory chips still poses a risk to forecasts, while uncertainties related to COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions are likely to persist.

A worldwide shortage of semiconductors other than memory chips is becoming a key issue for smartphone makers as they prepare to launch new products in the second half of the year.

Mobile rival Apple Inc said on Tuesday it expected the impact of the chip shortage to worsen in the fourth quarter and extend to iPhone production.

Still, Samsung pointed to strong fundamentals for the memory chip market on increasing 5G adoption and sustained demand for servers and PCs. It noted its chip inventory is "very low" after it shipped more chips than previously expected in the second quarter.

Samsung plans to unveil its next flagship foldable smartphone on Aug. 11, expected to be compatible with a stylus.

"Samsung will see solid third quarter results as DRAM prices spike further and display sales rise on new smartphone launches including from Apple. The unknown variable is smartphone sales," said Park Sung-soon, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

"Samsung is expected to lower the price of its foldables, making them more accessible to consumers."

RECORD FOUNDRY SALES

Companies from cars to smartphone makers are grappling with the unprecedented shortage of chips, sparked by a recovery in consumer demand, limited manufacturing capacity and production disruptions from new coronavirus outbreaks.

Samsung's chip contract manufacturing business, which makes these chips, posted record revenue in the second quarter, it said.

Samsung's operating profit in the April-June quarter of 12.6 trillion won ($10.95 billion) was the company's best result since the third quarter of 2018.

Mobile profits dipped from the previous quarter due to constrained supply of mobile processor chips and pandemic-related production disruptions.

The company said it shipped 60 million handsets in the second quarter, down from 81 million in the first. Production at Samsung's Vietnam smartphone plant was affected by COVID-19 lockdowns, but was expected to normalise over July, it said.

Samsung reiterated it is looking to conduct a sizable M&A within three years, echoing comments made in January. It is considering candidates in areas including AI, 5G, and vehicle components, it said in an earnings call.

Samsung's shares fell 0.3% on Thursday afternoon, compared with a 0.2% rise in the wider market.

($1 = 1,150.2300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
07/28SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec sees strong chip demand, mobile recovery as Q2 profit..
RE
07/28APPLE : Google hit with £920m UK lawsuit over ‘unlawful' app store charges
AQ
07/28Qualcomm optimistic on 5G, connected device sales as supply bottlenecks ease
RE
07/28APPLE : Stellar Q3 Raises Q4 Bar Despite Expected $4 Billion Hit From Supply Sho..
MT
07/28Big Tech starts requiring vaccines; Twitter closes re-opened U.S. offices
RE
07/28CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Mixed as Fed Keeps Rate Near Zero
MT
07/28Tech Ticks Down After Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/28S&P 500 ends off day's lows; Powell says Fed still a ways away from rate hike..
RE
07/28APPLE : Educators in Australia embrace Swift to forge a new future
PU
07/28Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talk..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 884 M - -
Net cash 2021 75 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 2 400 B 2 400 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,35x
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 144,98 $
Average target price 162,13 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.9.26%2 449 244
XIAOMI CORPORATION-24.40%78 412
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.94%19 695
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-6.82%18 055
FIH MOBILE LIMITED10.53%1 008
DORO AB (PUBL)28.48%167