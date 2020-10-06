Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shares of Sonos, Logitech fall after Apple removes their speakers from its stores

10/06/2020 | 09:34am EDT

(Reuters) - Shares of audio device makers Sonos Inc and Logitech fell on Tuesday after their speakers were removed from Apple Inc's online stores.

Apple's website now only has products from Beats, a company it bought in 2014, and its own speakers and headphones, checks made by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

Shares of Switzerland-based Logitech were down 5.7%, while Sonos fell 4.22% before the opening bell in the United States.

Cupertino, California-based Apple has taken this approach in the past around new product launches. It stopped selling Fitbit Inc's fitness bands and smart watches after coming up with the Apple Watch, according to media reports.

Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/33BYc8C late on Monday that the rival products were removed from its online store in late September and that its employees at their brick-and-mortar stores were also asked to remove the products in recent days.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.21% 115.255 Delayed Quote.58.69%
FITBIT, INC. 0.07% 6.9 Delayed Quote.4.87%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. -4.34% 70.12 Delayed Quote.59.94%
SONOS, INC. -2.56% 15.27 Delayed Quote.0.13%
