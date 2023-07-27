STORY: A Ukrainian counter-offensive is making slow but steady progress in liberating Russian-controlled territory.

That's according to an adviser to the country's defense minister.

One of the most significant obstacles facing Kyiv's forces: landmines.

This Ukrainian sapper, who goes by the call-sign "Adam's Apple," demonstrates just why the advance is so slow. He's using what he calls a mine probe to check for the kind of explosives that can maim or kill his countrymen.

A patch on his uniform reads, "no room for error."

An instructor who gave his name as Oleksandr said the war means a thin pointed stick is the best tool for this dangerous and vital duty.

"Across the frontline, fields are entirely covered. It is impossible to use mine detectors because the entire area is covered with shrapnel. Fields and the woods are covered with shrapnel. A sapper has to use a mine probe and move forward slowly."

He showed off special boots sappers wore that are meant to save their legs if they accidentally step on an anti-personnel mine.

Sometimes they find unexploded ordnance after troops advance. There's only one way to safely dispose of it.

[boom!]

Ukraine's summer counteroffensive has thus far moved slowly, only recapturing several hundred square kilometers, a tiny fraction of the territory still under Russian control.

Three different media outlets cited unnamed U.S. officials as saying Kyiv had launched a new phase of its ambitious campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian television that every Ukrainian assault had been beaten back, and that Moscow's forces had inflicted significant losses on their opponents.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.