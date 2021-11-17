Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korea weighs monetary fines to rein in app store operators

11/17/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it plans to impose a fine on dominant app store operators such as Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google if they force app developers to use only their payment systems.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said it proposes a a monetary penalty of up to 2% of Korea app market revenue in such instances. The dominant app market operators will also incur a monetary penalty of up to 1% of Korea app store revenue for undue delays in reviewing apps or deletion of an app from the app store, the regulator said in a statement.

The country amended the Telecommunication Business Act in August to curb the big app store operators' market dominance and stop them from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

The detailed draft of regulations set out on Wednesday is expected to be enforced by March after consultations, the KCC said.

Apple and Google are not doing enough to comply with the South Korean law, a lawmaker who spearheaded the amendment told Reuters this month.

The KCC said that if app developers are disadvantaged when using other payment methods, which in turn leaves them with no choice but to use a specific payment method, it will be considered as forcing them.

Disadvantages include technical restrictions, making it procedurally difficult, or barring app developers from setting different payment terms.

The new rules also impose a compulsory fee in instances where the dominant app store operators fail to submit information requested by the regulator.

The fine of up to 2% of revenue is the extent of the monetary penalties allowed by the amended Act, a KCC official said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.39% 2957.52 Delayed Quote.68.75%
APPLE INC. 0.67% 151 Delayed Quote.13.05%
All news about APPLE INC.
11/17South Korea weighs monetary fines to rein in app store operators
RE
11/16U.S. Senate confirms Google critic Kanter to head Justice Dept Antitrust Division
RE
11/16Tech Up As Lucid Leads Electric-Vehicle Makers -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/16Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high
RE
11/16Voice AI Company SoundHound to Become Publicly Listed in Merger Deal With Archimedes Te..
MT
11/16Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Merck, Increases Holdings of Chevron
MT
11/16Qualcomm forecasts post-Apple sales growth, shares hit all-time high
RE
11/16Qualcomm says expects apple revenue as a percentage of qct revenues to be low single di..
RE
11/16Qualcomm Expects to Have 20% of Apple iPhone Modem Chip Shipments for iPhone 2023 Launc..
MT
11/16Qualcomm says it expects to have 20% of apple inc iphone modem chip shipments for iphon..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 590 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 461 B 2 461 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 150,00 $
Average target price 167,11 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.13.05%2 460 960
XIAOMI CORPORATION-34.34%67 990
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD20.01%22 822
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.42%20 007
FIH MOBILE LIMITED25.26%1 244
DORO AB (PUBL)43.25%183