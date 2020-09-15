Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spotify criticizes new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at the Marche Saint Germain in Paris

Streaming music firm Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday criticized rival Apple Inc , saying that a new subscription bundle offer from the iPhone maker abuses its dominant market position by favoring its own Apple Music service.

Spotify said the Apple One bundle announced Tuesday disadvantages streaming music rivals. Spotify and Apple charge $10 a month for their streaming music service, but the Apple One package bundles it with other services such as television or video games that start at $15 per month.

"We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect," the music streaming company said.

In a statement, Apple said the bundle was aimed at existing users of its services and that "customers can discover and enjoy alternatives to every one of Apple's services."

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Aurora Ellis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
05:51pSpotify criticizes new Apple services bundle on antitrust grounds
RE
05:50pApple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pan..
RE
05:22pAPPLE EVENT : Tech Giant Unveils New Watch Series 6, iPad, Fitness Service
DJ
05:15pAPPLE : Stock Depends on iPhone That Wasn't There -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04:44pS&P 500 ends higher on growing hopes Fed will stay accommodative
RE
04:01pS&P 500 ends higher on growing hopes Fed will stay accommodative
RE
03:20pAPPLE : debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones ... yet
AQ
02:40pAPPLE EVENT : Tech Giant Unveils New Watch Series 6, iPad, Fitness Service
DJ
02:20pAPPLE FITNESS+ : A personalized fitness experience comes to life with Apple Watc..
PU
02:20pAPPLE : New Apple Watch and iPad features enable wellness, fitness, and creativi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 046 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 1 973 B 1 973 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,94x
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 116,66 $
Last Close Price 115,54 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.13%1 972 863
XIAOMI CORPORATION107.33%73 254
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD33.50%22 341
MEITU, INC.-3.05%896
DIGIA OYJ47.37%187
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.86%118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group