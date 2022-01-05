Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
179.7 USD   -1.27%
12:14aStartup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range
RE
12:05aSony looks to electric cars for its next big hit
RE
01/04Taiwan December exports seen up for 18th straight month
RE
Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

01/05/2022 | 12:14am EST
Row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging.

ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range -- about double that of most existing electric vehicles -- by late 2023, according to Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE's founder and chief executive.

"We plan to build (batteries) in North America, and believe it can be done economically," Ijaz said in an interview.

ONE has focused on developing an advanced long-range battery that uses safer and more sustainable materials, while packing more energy into a smaller, less expensive package.

Ijaz, a 30-year industry veteran, is a former senior executive at Apple and A123 Systems, where he led teams developing battery systems for electric vehicles.

For ONE's Gemini battery, Ijaz said: "We want to eliminate both nickel and cobalt, but we don't want to give up energy density. We aim to re-invent battery chemistry as well as the cell architecture" in order to provide at least 750 miles of range between charges.

"If you put that much energy on board, you are ready for anything the customer asks - a round trip from Detroit to Chicago, or towing a trailer."

ONE's range target is well beyond even the best of current electric vehicles, including the Lucid Air, which offers just over 500 miles of range in the top version.

Ijaz said ONE chose a Tesla Model S to showcase its prototype battery because "it has fairly high efficiency and a fairly large battery pack" which provided enough space to fit ONE's battery.

The testing was done in a road test across Michigan in late December, at an average speed of 55 miles per hour, ONE said.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Paul Lienert


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.27% 179.7 Delayed Quote.1.20%
BELIEVE 3.38% 17.37 Real-time Quote.2.79%
LUCID GROUP, INC. -3.71% 39.41 Delayed Quote.7.57%
TESLA, INC. -4.18% 1149.59 Delayed Quote.8.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 380 B - -
Net income 2022 92 845 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 2 948 B 2 948 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,55x
EV / Sales 2023 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
