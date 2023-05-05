Stocks rally while Treasuries fall as U.S. jobs data brightens outlook

* US jobs growth far better than expected last month
* Treasury yields up as Fed rate cut views fade for July
* Dollar flat, oil bounces, Apple boosts stock indexes
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - A global gauge of
stocks rallied and U.S. Treasuries and gold sold off on Friday
as strong U.S. jobs data brightened the economic outlook and
traders pared expectations of Federal Reserve easing after a
long spate of rate hikes.
The non-farms payroll report showed U.S. employers added
253,000 new jobs in April, up from 165,000 in March and
exceeding expectations for 180,000.
U.S. Treasury yields rose after the report while the dollar
was down very slightly against a basket of major currencies.
Oil prices jumped on signs of economic strength, but
remained on track for a weekly decline. Shares in U.S. banks
also erased some losses after a rough week following the
collapse of a third major bank.
Since Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank
could pause hikes traders have been betting this would happen at
the June meeting with some even calling for rate cuts in July,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. After Friday's data, the
probability for a July cut declined.
But still Friday's trading suggested relief at signs of
economic strength that eased worries about prospects of a
recession rather than fears of tighter policy, which often come
with stronger than expected data.
"The pause button has likely been pressed and now it's about
the state of the U.S. economy and what we saw today suggests
it's in a better position that previously expected," said
Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, New
York. "The caveats are that one data point does not a picture
paint and, to a large extent, employment is a lagging indicator
for the state of the economy."
But while decent growth may not lead to more tightening in
the short run Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Charlotte, NC, disagrees
with the market's "Goldilocks scenario" where growth slows
without a hard recession and the Fed can ease policy quickly.
"If the Fed is cutting rates aggressively in the back half
of the year, something has gone very wrong economically," he
said adding that, for now, the market has a short term focus.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
was gaining 1.57% and on track for its biggest one-day
percentage gain since January 6.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 576.25 points,
or 1.74%, to 33,703.99, the S&P 500 gained 80.24 points,
or 1.98%, to 4,141.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added
282.82 points, or 2.36%, to 12,249.22.
Under the hood, oil's rebound helped boost the energy equity
index. U.S. crude settled up 4.05% at $71.34 per
barrel and Brent ended at $75.30, up 3.86%.
The biggest boost from a single stock for all three major
U.S. indexes was from technology heavyweight Apple Inc
which soared after its quarterly report impressed investors.
Investors also paused their exit from
U.S. banks
pushing the KBW regional bank index up 4.4%. However
the regional index was still down roughly for the week on sharp
declines in the previous four sessions after the weekend
collapse of First Republic Bank.
The dollar index fell 0.099%, with the euro up
0.09% to $1.1021.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.36% versus the greenback at
134.80 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.2638, up 0.52% on the day.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 8.7 basis
points to 3.439%, from 3.352% late on Thursday. The 30-year bond
was last up 3.4 basis points to yield 3.7562%. The
2-year note was last up 19.1 basis points to yield
3.9181%.
After getting close to a record high in the previous
session, gold beat a fast retreat after the payrolls data
tempered expectations for Fed rate cuts.
Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $2,017.55 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 1.76% to $2,017.40 an ounce.
