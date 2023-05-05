Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:24:43 2023-05-05 pm EDT
173.32 USD   +4.54%
05:05pJobs Data Send Equities Higher as Bank Stocks Rebound
MT
04:59pDow has best day since Jan. 6 after Apple rally, jobs data
RE
04:58pS&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks rally while Treasuries fall as US jobs data brightens outlook

05/05/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* US jobs growth far better than expected last month

* Treasury yields up as Fed rate cut views fade for July

* Dollar flat, oil bounces, Apple boosts stock indexes

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - A global gauge of stocks rallied and U.S. Treasuries and gold sold off on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data brightened the economic outlook and traders pared expectations of Federal Reserve easing after a long spate of rate hikes.

The non-farms payroll report showed U.S. employers added 253,000 new jobs in April, up from 165,000 in March and exceeding expectations for 180,000.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after the report while the dollar was down very slightly against a basket of major currencies.

Oil prices jumped on signs of economic strength, but registered their third weekly decline in a row. Shares in U.S. banks also erased some losses after a rough week following the collapse of a third major bank.

Since Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank could pause hikes traders have been betting this would happen at the June meeting with some even calling for rate cuts in July, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. After Friday's data, the probability for a July cut declined.

But still Friday's trading suggested a focus on signs of economic strength rather than on the prospects for tighter policy, which often come with stronger than expected data.

"The pause button has likely been pressed and now it's about the state of the U.S. economy and what we saw today suggests it's in a better position that previously expected," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, New York. "The caveats are that one data point does not a picture paint and, to a large extent, employment is a lagging indicator for the state of the economy."

But while decent growth may not lead to more tightening in the short run Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, disagrees with the market's "Goldilocks scenario" where growth slows without a hard recession and the Fed can ease policy quickly.

"If the Fed is cutting rates aggressively in the back half of the year, something has gone very wrong economically," he said adding that, for now, the market has a short term focus.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was gaining 1.48% and on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 6. However, for the week it still showed a small decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38, the S&P 500 gained 75.03 points, or 1.85%, to 4,136.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 269.02 points, or 2.25%, to 12,235.41.

Under the hood, oil's rebound helped boost the energy equity index. U.S. crude settled up 4.05% at $71.34 per barrel and Brent ended at $75.30, up 3.86%.

The biggest boost from a single stock for all three major U.S. indexes was from technology heavyweight Apple Inc which soared after its quarterly report impressed investors.

Investors also paused their exit from U.S. banks pushing the KBW regional bank index up 4.7%. However the regional index was still down almost 8% for the week on sharp declines in the previous four sessions after the weekend collapse of First Republic Bank.

In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.059%, with the euro up 0.05% to $1.1016. The Japanese yen weakened 0.39% versus the greenback at 134.84 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2633, up 0.49% on the day.

In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were up 7.9 basis points to 3.431%, from 3.352% late on Thursday. The 30-year bond was last up 2.4 basis points to yield 3.7464%. The 2-year note was last was up 18.7 basis points to yield 3.9139%.

After getting close to a record high in the previous session, gold beat a fast retreat after the payrolls data tempered expectations for Fed rate cuts.

Spot gold dropped 1.7% to $2,017.03 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.76% to $2,017.40 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Ankur Banarjee in Singapore. Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel, Keith Weir, Alexander Smith, David Gregorio and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.69% 173.57 Delayed Quote.28.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.84% 0.6124 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.78% 0.6748 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
BRENT OIL 3.68% 75.27 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.44% 1.146 Delayed Quote.0.48%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.37% 1.26299 Delayed Quote.3.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 1.20% 0.678891 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.12% 0.7472 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CME GROUP -14.29% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CME GROUP INC. 0.65% 185.13 Delayed Quote.7.84%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.65% 33674.38 Real-time Quote.0.81%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.10174 Delayed Quote.3.42%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 8.52% 0.3451 Delayed Quote.-99.73%
GOLD -1.65% 2015.94 Delayed Quote.12.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.011107 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012243 Delayed Quote.1.18%
INVESCO LTD. 3.30% 16.57 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.51% 5889.71 Real-time Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.25% 12235.41 Real-time Quote.14.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6293 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -1.59% 1266.11 Real-time Quote.9.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.907655 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.32% 37.94 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
WTI 3.74% 71.27 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:05pJobs Data Send Equities Higher as Bank Stocks Rebound
MT
04:59pDow has best day since Jan. 6 after Apple rally, jobs data
RE
04:58pS&P 500 Down For The Week on Concerns About Further Banking Contagion, Interest Rates
MT
04:46pStocks rally while Treasuries fall as US jobs data brightens outlook
RE
04:31pJobs Report Pushes Equities Higher
MT
04:25pStock Market Today : Apple-juiced rally closes bruising week
AQ
04:18pApple, Expedia rise; Lyft, Bio-Rad Laboratories fall
AQ
04:13pSector Update: Tech Stocks Climb Friday
MT
04:00pWall St ends up sharply with Apple; jobs data suggests strength
RE
03:38pStocks rally while Treasuries fall as U.S. jobs data brightens outlook
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 387 B - -
Net income 2023 94 350 M - -
Net cash 2023 54 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 2 623 B 2 623 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,64x
EV / Sales 2024 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,79 $
Average target price 175,98 $
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.28.88%2 623 120
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.00%34 827
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.11%13 145
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.37%9 601
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-4.76%807
DZS INC.-47.95%205
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer