Stocks rally while Treasuries fall as US jobs data brightens outlook

* US jobs growth far better than expected last month
* Treasury yields up as Fed rate cut views fade for July
* Dollar flat, oil bounces, Apple boosts stock indexes
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - A global gauge of
stocks rallied and U.S. Treasuries and gold sold off on Friday
as strong U.S. jobs data brightened the economic outlook and
traders pared expectations of Federal Reserve easing after a
long spate of rate hikes.
The non-farms payroll report showed U.S. employers added
253,000 new jobs in April, up from 165,000 in March and
exceeding expectations for 180,000.
U.S. Treasury yields rose after the report while the dollar
was down very slightly against a basket of major currencies.
Oil prices jumped on signs of economic strength, but
registered their third weekly decline in a row. Shares in U.S.
banks also erased some losses after a rough week following the
collapse of a third major bank.
Since Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank
could pause hikes traders have been betting this would happen at
the June meeting with some even calling for rate cuts in July,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. After Friday's data, the
probability for a July cut declined.
But still Friday's trading suggested a focus on signs of
economic strength rather than on the prospects for tighter
policy, which often come with stronger than expected data.
"The pause button has likely been pressed and now it's about
the state of the U.S. economy and what we saw today suggests
it's in a better position that previously expected," said
Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, New
York. "The caveats are that one data point does not a picture
paint and, to a large extent, employment is a lagging indicator
for the state of the economy."
But while decent growth may not lead to more tightening in
the short run Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina,
disagrees with the market's "Goldilocks scenario" where growth
slows without a hard recession and the Fed can ease policy
quickly.
"If the Fed is cutting rates aggressively in the back half
of the year, something has gone very wrong economically," he
said adding that, for now, the market has a short term focus.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was
gaining 1.48% and on track for its biggest one-day percentage
gain since Jan. 6. However, for the week it still showed a small
decline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points,
or 1.65%, to 33,674.38, the S&P 500 gained 75.03 points,
or 1.85%, to 4,136.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added
269.02 points, or 2.25%, to 12,235.41.
Under the hood, oil's rebound helped boost the energy
equity index. U.S. crude settled up 4.05% at
$71.34 per barrel and Brent ended at $75.30, up 3.86%.
The biggest boost from a single stock for all three major
U.S. indexes was from technology heavyweight Apple Inc
which soared after its quarterly report impressed investors.
Investors also paused their exit from U.S. banks pushing the
KBW regional bank index up 4.7%. However the regional
index was still down almost 8% for the week on sharp declines in
the previous four sessions after the weekend collapse of First
Republic Bank.
In currencies, the dollar index fell 0.059%, with the
euro up 0.05% to $1.1016. The Japanese yen weakened 0.39%
versus the greenback at 134.84 per dollar, while sterling
was last trading at $1.2633, up 0.49% on the day.
In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes were up
7.9 basis points to 3.431%, from 3.352% late on Thursday. The
30-year bond was last up 2.4 basis points to yield
3.7464%. The 2-year note was last was up 18.7 basis
points to yield 3.9139%.
After getting close to a record high in the previous
session, gold beat a fast retreat after the payrolls data
tempered expectations for Fed rate cuts.
Spot gold dropped 1.7% to $2,017.03 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures fell 1.76% to $2,017.40 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banarjee in Singapore. Editing
by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel, Keith Weir, Alexander Smith,
David Gregorio and Diane Craft)