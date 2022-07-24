Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
154.09 USD   -0.81%
ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Wall St Week Ahead-Strong dollar looms over U.S. earnings season
RE
Wall Street closes lower as ad tech, social media stocks drop
RE
Stocks slip as growth risks sap confidence; bonds, dollar in demand

07/24/2022 | 10:20pm EDT
Hang Seng Stock index at Central district in Hong Kong

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks lost ground on Monday, retreating from over three-week highs as worries about a global economic downturn sapped investors' risk appetite.

Bond yields eased amid bets that a U.S. recession would slow the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening campaign, with markets looking for policy clues from its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting which begins on Tuesday.

At the same time, the dollar built on its recovery from a 2 1/2-week low against major peers, supported by demand for the U.S. currency as a safe haven.

"Risk markets are obviously priced for some kind of slowdown, but are they priced for an outright recession? I would argue no," said Ray Attrill, head of currency strategy at National Australia Bank.

"In that sense, it's hard to say we've reached a bottom as far as risk sentiment is concerned."

Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.75%, while Chinese blue chips eased 0.13%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.45%, with its tech index tumbling 1.51%

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.62% to 158.68, after touching the highest since June 29 at 160.03 on Friday.

U.S. S&P 500 emini futures slipped 0.09%, pointing to an extension of the benchmark's 0.93% slump on Friday, when a survey showed business activity contracting for the first time in nearly two years amid persistently heated inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

Earlier that day, data also showed euro zone business activity unexpectedly shrank.

Nasdaq futures eased 0.04%, after a 1.77% tumble for the tech-heavy stock index, as the bottom dropped out from under Snap Inc after the Snapchat owner posted its weakest-ever sales growth. [.N]

Investors are on guard this week for how much a strong dollar will hurt financial results from heavyweights Apple and Microsoft, among others.

The dollar index - which measures the safe-haven currency against six major peers - edged 0.1% higher to 106.81, climbing further from a 2 1/2-week low of 106.10 reached Friday.

The greenback added 0.29% to 136.485 yen, while the euro slipped 0.24% to $1.01875.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was little changed at 2.79% after sliding from as high as 3.083% over the previous two sessions.

Equivalent Japanese government bond yields dropped to the lowest since March 14 at 0.19%, and Australian yields dipped to the lowest since May 31 at 3.285%.

The Fed concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday and markets are priced for a 75 basis-point rate hike, with about a 9% chance of a full one percentage-point increase.

In commodities, Brent crude added 0.15%, or 15 U.S. cents, to $103.35 per barrel. Nymex light crude was slightly higher at $94.75.

Gold slipped 0.14% to $1,724.05 per ounce.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Kevin Buckland


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 908 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 2 494 B 2 494 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 154,09 $
Average target price 181,08 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-13.22%2 493 975
XIAOMI CORPORATION-31.43%41 022
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-45.22%13 075
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-54.51%8 475
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 073
DZS INC.8.63%487