    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:52 2022-08-24 am EDT
168.28 USD   +0.62%
07:49aExclusive-Tinder-owner Match ups antitrust pressure on Apple in India with new case
RE
07:46aMatch accuses apple of monopolistic conduct', high co…
RE
07:46aTinder-owner match group files antitrust case against…
RE
TINDER-OWNER MATCH GROUP FILES ANTITRUST CASE AGAINST…
08/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT

08/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
EXCLUSIVE-TINDER-OWNER MATCH GROUP FILES ANTITRUST CASE AGAINST APPLE INC IN INDIA-DOCUMENT


06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Rise..
MT
06:00aHow the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
RE
08/23XPeng Denies Involvement in Former Employee’s Theft of Apple Trade Secrets
MT
08/23Tech Down as Traders Hedge Bets on Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/23Google Wallet launches in South Africa as digital payments boom
RE
08/23PC Growth Likely to Slow Down in Near Term; Dell to See Better 2022 PC Revenue vs HP, B..
MT
08/23Truth Social to join Rumble's advertising platform
RE
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 550 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,4x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 688 B 2 688 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
EV / Sales 2023 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 167,23 $
Average target price 181,50 $
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.82%2 687 512
XIAOMI CORPORATION-40.85%35 431
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-47.35%12 413
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-50.59%9 094
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-25.74%1 022
DZS INC.-9.56%409