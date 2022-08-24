Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
Add to my list
Report
08/24/2022
07:52 2022-08-24 am EDT
168.28
USD
+0.62%
07:49a
Exclusive-Tinder-owner Match ups antitrust pressure on Apple in India with new case
RE
07:46a
Match accuses apple of monopolistic conduct', high co…
RE
07:46a
Tinder-owner match group files antitrust case against…
RE
08/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
EXCLUSIVE-TINDER-OWNER MATCH GROUP FILES ANTITRUST CASE AGAINST APPLE INC IN INDIA-DOCUMENT
07:49a
Exclusive-Tinder-owner Match ups antitrust pressure on Apple in India with new case
RE
07:46a
Match accuses apple of monopolistic conduct', high co…
RE
07:46a
Tinder-owner match group files antitrust case against…
RE
06:29a
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Bed Bath & Beyond Poised to Rise..
MT
06:00a
How the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
RE
08/23
XPeng Denies Involvement in Former Employee’s Theft of Apple Trade Secrets
MT
08/23
Tech Down as Traders Hedge Bets on Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/23
Google Wallet launches in South Africa as digital payments boom
RE
08/23
PC Growth Likely to Slow Down in Near Term; Dell to See Better 2022 PC Revenue vs HP, B..
MT
08/23
Truth Social to join Rumble's advertising platform
RE
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
08/22
APPLE INC
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/19
KeyBanc Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $185 From $177, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
08/17
Credit Suisse Analyst Assumes Coverage of Apple With Outperform Rating, Up From Neutral..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
393 B
-
-
Net income 2022
99 550 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
56 325 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
27,4x
Yield 2022
0,54%
Capitalization
2 688 B
2 688 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,70x
EV / Sales 2023
6,34x
Nbr of Employees
154 000
Free-Float
99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Last Close Price
167,23 $
Average target price
181,50 $
Spread / Average Target
8,53%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-5.82%
2 687 512
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-40.85%
35 431
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-47.35%
12 413
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-50.59%
9 094
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
-25.74%
1 022
DZS INC.
-9.56%
409
