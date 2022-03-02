TOP WRAP 13-Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as advances stall, draws UN censure

(Adds more colour from Kharkiv; UN vote; Lavrov; casualty
figures; U.S. official; UN Human Rights Council)
* Kherson would be biggest city yet captured by Russians
* Ukrainians say street battles are going on
* Russia bombards other cities as its advances stall
* Centre of Kharkiv turned into bombed-out wasteland
* UN votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia's invasion
* More than 870,000 Ukrainians flee to nearby nations
KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said
on Wednesday they were battling on in the port of Kherson, the
first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while air
strikes and bombardment caused further devastation in other
cities, especially Kharkiv in the east.
Russia's week-old invasion has yet to achieve its aim of
overthrowing Ukraine's government but has sent more than 870,000
people fleeing to neighbouring countries and jolted the global
economy as governments and companies line up to isolate Moscow.
The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on
Wednesday to deplore the invasion "in the strongest terms". It
demanded that Russia withdraw its forces in a resolution backed
by 141 of the assembly's 193 members.
Bombing of Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people, has left
its centre a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.
"The Russian 'liberators' have come," one Ukrainian
volunteer lamented sarcastically, as he and three others
strained to carry the dead body of a man wrapped in a bedsheet
out of the ruins on a main square.
At least 25 people have been killed by shelling and air
strikes in Kharkiv in the past 24 hours, authorities said. After
an air strike on Wednesday, the roof of a police building in
central Kharkiv collapsed in flames.
'THEY JUST WANT TO DESTROY'
Pavel Dorogoy, 36, a photographer who lives near the city
centre, said Russian forces had also targeted the city council
building, which was empty at the time, a telephone exchange and
a television tower on the edge of Kharkiv.
"Most people hid in the basements for most of the day today
and last night ... The Russians cannot enter the town so they're
just attacking us from afar, they just want to destroy what they
can," he said.
Moscow denies targeting civilians and says it aims to disarm
Ukraine, a country of 44 million people, in a "special military
operation".
Russia said it would hold a second round of peace talks with
Ukraine on Thursday on the border with Belarus, Russian news
agencies reported, after a first round made scant progress on
Monday. There was no immediate word from Kyiv on the reports.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Russia must
stop bombing if it wanted to negotiate.
In Washington's assessment, a U.S. official said, there has
been no significant change on the ground in Ukraine since
Tuesday despite the launch of more than 450 Russian missiles
against Ukrainian targets.
Russia said it had captured Kherson, a southern provincial
capital of around 250,000 people strategically placed where the
Dnipro River flows into the Black Sea.
Zelenskiy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych denied Kherson was
fully under Russian control, saying: "The city has not fallen,
our side continues to defend."
The U.S. official also said Kherson remained contested.
Also in the south, Russia was bombarding the port of
Mariupol, which it says it has surrounded in a ring around the
Sea of Azov. The besieged city's mayor said Mariupol had
suffered mass casualties after a night of intense strikes. He
gave no full casualty figure, but said it was impossible to
evacuate the wounded and that water supplies were cut.
EXODUS
Apple, Exxon, Boeing and other firms joined an exodus of
international companies from Russian markets that has left
Moscow financially and diplomatically isolated since President
Vladimir Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow still
sought Ukraine's "demilitarisation" and said there should be a
list of specified weapons that could never be deployed on
Ukrainian territory. Moscow opposes Kyiv's bid to join NATO.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in his annual State of the
Union address on Tuesday that Putin had underestimated Ukraine
and its Western supporters.
"He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would
roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he could never
have anticipated or imagined: he met Ukrainian people," Biden
said, drawing applause from lawmakers who waved blue and yellow
Ukrainian flags.
On Wednesday, asked if the United States would ban Russian
oil and gas, Biden said "nothing is off the table".
Ukraine's deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova won a
standing ovation at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on
Wednesday, in sharp contrast to a walk-out on Tuesday by more
than 100 diplomats during an address by Lavrov.
Russia's defence ministry said 498 Russian soldiers had died
in Ukraine and another 1,597 had been wounded since the start of
the invasion. It was the first time Moscow put a figure on its
casualties. It said more than 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers and
"nationalists" had been killed, Interfax news agency reported.
Ukraine said more than 7,000 Russian soldiers had been
killed so far and hundreds taken prisoner, including senior
officers.
The numbers given by Moscow and Kyiv could not be
independently verified.
Russia's main advance on the capital - a huge armoured
column, stretching for miles along the road to Kyiv - has been
largely frozen in place for days, Western governments say.
The U.S. official said the Russians "are behind schedule" in
their assault on Kyiv.
The Kremlin's decision to launch war - after months of
denying such plans - has shocked Russians accustomed to viewing
Putin, their ruler of 22 years, as a methodical strategist.
Russia's rouble currency plunged to a new record low on
Wednesday, a slide that will hit Russians' living standards, and
the stock market remained closed. The central bank, itself under
sanctions, has doubled interest rates to 20%.
In an echo of the post-Soviet economic collapse of the
1990s, Russians have queued at banks to salvage their savings.
Leading Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny said from
prison that Russians should protest daily against the war, a
spokesperson tweeted.
Ukraine said more than 1,000 volunteers from 16 countries
were on their way to fight alongside Ukrainian forces, and that
it would free any Russian prisoners whose mothers come to
collect them at the border.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and Aleksandar
Vasovic in Ukraine and by Reuters bureaux
Writing by Peter Graff and Gareth Jones
Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Catherine Evans)