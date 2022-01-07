Taiwan December exports growth slower than forecast, outlook positive

* Taiwan Dec exports +23.4% y/y vs +26.7% Reuters poll
* Dec imports +28.1% y/y vs +30.6% in poll
* Finance ministry expects Jan exports +14% to +17% y/y
* Sees growth to continue in Q1
TAIPEI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports rose for an 18th
straight month in December, though at a slightly lower rate than
forecasts, boosted by continued strong tech demand and amid a
global shortage of computer chips.
Exports in December were the second highest monthly figure
on record, rising 23.4% from a year earlier to $40.72 billion,
the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a rise of 26.7% for
the month, compared with a 30.2% increase in November.
Exports rose 29.4% in 2021 to a record high, supported by
global demand for the island's tech products from semiconductors
to telecommunications equipment.
The ministry attributed the December growth to strong demand
for tech exports such as electronic components as well as chips,
a shortage of which has crippled car plants globally and is
affecting consumer electronics.
Exports of electronics components rose 27.5% in December to
reach $3.51 billion, with semiconductor exports growing 29.2%
and telecommunication products gaining 22.4% from a year
earlier.
Firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
(TSMC) are major suppliers to Apple Inc
and other global tech giants, as well as providers of
chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer electronics.
The finance ministry warned of risks ahead, including
uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic as well as persistent
supply chain bottlenecks.
But it said the strong growth should continue in the first
quarter, thanks to sustained global demand for tech products
along with a steady improvement in global economic fundamentals.
December exports to China, Taiwan's largest trading partner,
grew an annual 16.2% to $17.09 billion, while exports to the
United States jumped 29%.
Taiwan's imports leapt 28.1%, though below economists'
expectations of a 30.6% rise, after an increase of 33.8% in
November.
Taiwan could see January exports increase in the range of
14% to 17% from a year earlier, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Jeanny Kao; Writing by Yimou Lee;
Editing by Robert Birsel)