Taiwan December exports seen up for 18th straight month

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

Exports last month were expected to rise 26.7% from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed, slower than the 30.2% gain in November.

The export forecasts ranged between a rise of 23% and 30%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to have risen 2.7% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 2.84% in November.

The inflation data will be released on Thursday followed by the trade data on Friday.

