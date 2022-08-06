Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash pile- FT

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cc440b45-2440-4021-9d83-e010dc9709d4 on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.

Argyle holds about 1% of Catcher's shares, the FT report added. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)