  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apple Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
165.35 USD   -0.14%
Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash pile- FT

08/06/2022 | 08:37pm EDT
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cc440b45-2440-4021-9d83-e010dc9709d4 on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.

Argyle holds about 1% of Catcher's shares, the FT report added. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.14% 165.35 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.59% 170.5 End-of-day quote.8.95%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.69% 561.146 Real-time Quote.-26.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 392 B - -
Net income 2022 99 551 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 2 657 B 2 657 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,63x
EV / Sales 2023 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,35 $
Average target price 179,85 $
Spread / Average Target 8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-6.88%2 657 299
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.34%38 851
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-39.96%14 309
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-52.68%8 802
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.79%1 063
RTX A/S-14.89%188