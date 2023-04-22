Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:20 2023-04-21 pm EDT
164.96 USD   -0.04%
12:54aTaiwan's Apple supplier Quanta plans Vietnam factory
RE
04/21Tech Down on Earnings Trepidation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/21Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Late Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan's Apple supplier Quanta plans Vietnam factory

04/22/2023 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Quanta Computer plans to set up a factory in northern Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said.

The company, a MacBook contract manufacturer, on Friday signed an agreement with the authorities of Nam Dinh province, 90 km (56 miles) south of Hanoi, to construct the facility at an industrial park there, the government said in a statement late on Friday.

The facility, which would be Quanta's 9th factory globally, would initially cover an area of 22.5 hectares, the statement said, without giving its capacity nor a time frame for the construction.

Local media said on Saturday Quanta would invest $120 million in the factory.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.98% 165.02 Delayed Quote.28.26%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.45% 557.44 Real-time Quote.11.54%
QUANTA COMPUTER INC. -1.40% 84.3 End-of-day quote.16.60%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:54aTaiwan's Apple supplier Quanta plans Vietnam factory
RE
04/21Tech Down on Earnings Trepidation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/21Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Late Friday
MT
04/21Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Friday Afternoon
MT
04/21Tech earnings to test markets' 'most crowded' trade
RE
04/21Wall St Week Ahead-Tech earnings to test markets' 'most crowded' trade
RE
04/21Wall St slips on mixed earnings, Fed's rate path in focus
RE
04/21Pictures of the Week Asia Photo Gallery
AQ
04/21Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday
MT
04/21Apple Reportedly Plans iPhone Journaling App Launch
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 126 M - -
Net cash 2023 62 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 2 611 B 2 611 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,02 $
Average target price 170,39 $
Spread / Average Target 3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.28.26%2 610 938
XIAOMI CORPORATION9.32%38 065
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.90%13 364
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.97%11 485
FIH MOBILE LIMITED0.00%847
DZS INC.-48.58%202
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer