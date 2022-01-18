Taiwan's economy could grow 4.6% this year - minister

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy could grow up to
4.6% this year, a senior minister said on Tuesday, slightly
higher than current official forecasts as the tech powerhouse
island benefits from soaring demand for semiconductors and
gadgets like smartphones.
Gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 could expand between
4.25% and 4.6% year-on-year, Kung Ming-hsin, the head of
Taiwan's economic planning agency, the National Development
Council, told reporters.
The central bank last month said it saw 2022 growth at
4.03%, while the statistics office in November predicted
4.15%.
The government will provide preliminary data for fourth
quarter and full-year 2021 growth at the end of next week.
If 2021 GDP grows around 6% as officials expect, it will be
the fastest pace since it expanded 10.25% in 2010.
As a key hub in the global technology supply chain for
giants such as Apple Inc, Taiwan's economy has
outperformed many of its regional peers during the COVID-19
pandemic as it benefited from robust demand for its tech exports
during the work-and-study-from-home trend.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Kim Coghill)