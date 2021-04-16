Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Take Five: ECB, earnings and geopolitical escalations

04/16/2021 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt

1/ ECB DAY

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and will likely be pressed on signs of divisions over the future pace of bond purchases, which have been stepped up recently to prevent a rise in borrowing costs from derailing the recovery.

Dutch central bank head Klaas Knot believes the acceleration is temporary, while ECB chief Christine Lagarde says the economy is still standing on "crutches" and stimulus cannot be withdrawn.

The euro area is still grappling with lockdowns and a third wave of COVID-19 but business activity appears to be holding up. The April flash purchasing managers index on Friday should provide fresh clues on the outlook. Signs of a swift recovery could raise questions over when the ECB will slow its bond buying, putting recent bond market calm to the test.

- ECB's Lagarde says euro zone economy still on crutches

Graphics: ECB bond purchases - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnpwdxnrvw/ECB%20bond%20purchases.JPG

2/ GEOPOLITICS GALORE

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration slapping sanctions on Russia has served as a potent reminder that geopolitical tensions are very much alive.

The immediate market impact seems to have been somewhat muted, but few doubt the curbs - including restrictions on Russia's sovereign debt - mark a turning point and will have long-term effects.

Elsewhere, greater China markets are closely watching the first summit between Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and a possible joint statement that might refer to Taiwan for the first time since 1969. Investors have so far not priced much risk from the sudden increase in China's maritime activities near Taiwan, but the prospect of an embittered China is giving Japanese stocks some pause.

-As Suga heads to U.S., Japanese stocks with ties to China take a beating

Graphics: China, Russia, Ukraine CDS - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jznvnaxwbpl/China%20Russia%20Ukraine%20CDS.PNG

3/ FIRST FAANG

Netflix reports first-quarter results on Tuesday. It's the first of the FAANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon, AAPL Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet - with others following suit in the coming weeks.

Netflix, the darling of the stay-at-home stocks, shone during the pandemic. But with vaccinations in full swing and consumers itching to get back out, darker days may lie ahead for the streaming giant. Still, recent efforts to crack down on password sharing could boost subscriber growth.

The stock hit a record high on Jan. 20, right after fourth-quarter results, but has slipped back since. Options markets are pricing a 7% post-earnings move in Netflix shares. That would boost Netflix close to January's $593.29 record high, and may well help growth stocks get their mojo back.

- Investors keep faith in U.S. value stocks as tech roars back

Graphics: Netflix earnings share move - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/qzjpqzynrvx/chart.png

4/ GO EUROPE INC

The likes of Nestle, ASML and Renault will kick off Europe's earnings season.

An overall earnings jump of 56% is anticipated, which would mark Europe's best quarter in recent history and drive it out of a COVID-19-induced recession with a rare outperformance against corporate America. S&P 500 earnings are seen up 25%.

The bar is high and with the STOXX 600 index running at record peaks, disappointment may be hard to avoid. Yet investors are confident Europe Inc will make it as hefty stimulus boosts the global economy, outweighing setbacks in vaccine rollouts.

Reflecting that perhaps, is the 6-month streak of earnings upgrades, with shares in luxury giant LVMH scaling all-time highs on Wednesday after blow-out numbers.

- LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures

Graphics: European earnings forecasts 2017 2021 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/oakpewoaypr/European%20earnings%20estimates%202017%202021.JPG

5/ UK POST-LOCKDOWN

The coming days offer up the first real sense of how the UK economy has fared since it began emerging from lockdown.

A rapid vaccination rollout, which has eclipsed most major rivals, and tumbling COVID-19 infection rates makes Britain a litmus test for how confidently businesses and consumers stocked up on savings will respond to a reopening of the economy.

So, a clutch of data including March retail sales, inflation, employment numbers, and flash purchasing managers index surveys for April released from Tuesday onwards should shed light on how ready consumers and companies are to start spending again.

Inflation numbers will also be of interest after the Bank of England's chief economist, a policy hawk who has sounded the alarm about inflation and has remained upbeat about a post-COVID-19 recovery, announced he would quit in June.

- Bank of England's outspoken, inflation-wary chief economist to quit

Graphics: UK services PMI and household savings - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xlbvgelbxvq/uk%20pmi%20savings%20chart.PNG

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Danilo Masoni in Milan, Tommy Wilkes, Karin Strohecker and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.93% 2285.25 Delayed Quote.27.92%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.38% 3379.09 Delayed Quote.2.34%
APPLE INC. 1.87% 134.5 Delayed Quote.1.36%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 0.64% 533.3 Real-time Quote.33.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.16% 0.64626 Delayed Quote.2.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.15113 Delayed Quote.2.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.66741 Delayed Quote.3.59%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 34035.99 Delayed Quote.10.21%
FACEBOOK, INC. 1.65% 307.82 Delayed Quote.12.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.54% 0.011224 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.54% 620.2 Real-time Quote.20.71%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 1.41% 695.475 Real-time Quote.14.12%
NASDAQ 100 1.61% 14026.194635 Delayed Quote.8.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.31% 14038.763174 Delayed Quote.8.93%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.70% 549.22 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
RENAULT 2.28% 36.125 Real-time Quote.-1.23%
S&P 500 1.11% 4170.42 Delayed Quote.9.81%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.58% 441.06 Delayed Quote.9.90%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.59% 978.53 Delayed Quote.10.60%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.12% 0.834376 Delayed Quote.1.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.30% 75.85482 Delayed Quote.2.82%
All news about APPLE INC.
08:26aTAKE FIVE : ECB, earnings and geopolitical escalations
RE
07:36aBitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
RE
06:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Futures muted after S&P 500, Dow hit record closing..
RE
06:52aSOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Edge Higher, Other Wallstreetbets Stocks Flat
MT
06:28aHong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai gets 14 months in prison for unauthorised assembly
RE
05:50aPRESS RELEASE  : Rubean AG: RUBEAN AG solution for new Sparkasse app
DJ
05:10aHyundai Motor Group names new chief for mobility division
RE
02:14aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : March export orders seen up for 13th strai..
RE
02:12aBitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
RE
04/15World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 657 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 053 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 2 258 B 2 258 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,58x
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 150,13 $
Last Close Price 134,50 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.1.36%2 257 999
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.83%505 220
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.04%82 422
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.98%18 338
HTC CORPORATION16.75%1 037
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.58%967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ