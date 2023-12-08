--India's Tata Group plans to build an iPhone assembly plant employing 50,000 people amid Apple's drive to boost production in the South Asian nation, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

--The Indian conglomerate's planned factory in the state of Tamil Nadu would have about 20 assembly lines and be operational in 12-18 months, the report said.

--Tata, which recently acquired an iPhone factory in neighboring Karnataka state, didn't immediately respond to a Dow Jones Newswires request for comment.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-08/apple-iphone-india-production-tata-plans-big-new-factory?sref=YK7saGwU

