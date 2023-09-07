Shares of technology companies companies declined as U.S. tensions with China looked set to weigh on Apple's sales.

Chinese smart-phone maker Huawei Technologies recently launched a smartphone capable of ultrafast data connectivity, which, combined with an official iPhone ban from Beijing for government workers, will significantly diminish Apple sales in the world's largest smart-phone market.

It was the largest two-day drop for Apple in 2023. Among Apple suppliers, shares of chip designer Qualcomm plummeted. One brokerage said there was reason to be optimistic about Apple's prospects ahead of its new iPhone launch.

"Fiscal 2024 iPhone expectations are too low and...the iPhone 15 cycle is not as 'iterative' as anticipated, with the potential for both unit and average selling-price growth," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley.

Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technologies was also sharply lower.

Tesla shares were more or less flat after Hilton said it would add charging stations.

