Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:46:26 2023-06-05 pm EDT
179.80 USD   -0.64%
05:41pIntroducing Apple Vision Pro : A New Era of Spatial Computing
AQ
05:41pApple takes big gamble with Reality Pro
AQ
05:41pHeadset Apple called Vision Pro, start of 'special computing'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Slips as AI Optimism Fades -- Tech Roundup

06/05/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies slipped as optimism about a new wave of artificial-intelligence technology faltered somewhat.

Palantir Technologies rose after the AI-associated consulting firm received a $463 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command. Palantir pared gains later in the session, while other AI favorites, including Nvidia, fell.

Nvidia, a maker of high-powered computer chips, is at the cusp of breaching a $1 trillion market capitalization, joining a handful of corporations to ever do so.

Apple shares slipped, after testing all-time highs as the iPhone maker launched a highly anticipated augmented-reality headset, dubbed VisionPro. Apple described the new device as a "spatial computer" because of its three-dimensional interface.

Momentum carried Tesla shares to their seventh straight gain, and the electric-car maker has now more than doubled in value for 2023 so far.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-05-23 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.76% 179.58 Delayed Quote.39.27%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.40% 391.71 Delayed Quote.169.11%
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 4.96% 15.24 Delayed Quote.126.17%
TESLA, INC. 1.70% 217.61 Delayed Quote.73.71%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:41pIntroducing Apple Vision Pro : A New Era of Spatial Computing
AQ
05:41pApple takes big gamble with Reality Pro
AQ
05:41pHeadset Apple called Vision Pro, start of 'special computing'
AQ
05:32pAbout ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
RE
05:22pFactbox-Here's what Apple unveiled at WWDC: Vision ..
RE
05:22pTech Slips as AI Optimism Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pApple unveils sleek, $3,500 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking..
AQ
04:38pApple introduces Vision Pro AR headset
RE
04:24pApple introduces Vision Pro AR headset
RE
04:14pS&P 500 ends lower as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 385 B - -
Net income 2023 94 370 M - -
Net cash 2023 53 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 2 846 B 2 846 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,26x
EV / Sales 2024 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 180,95 $
Average target price 180,48 $
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.39.27%2 846 109
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.83%34 299
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.70.21%14 532
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.09%9 082
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-5.95%798
RTX A/S-10.02%125
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer