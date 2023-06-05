Tech Slips as AI Optimism Fades -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies slipped as optimism about a new wave of artificial-intelligence technology faltered somewhat.

Palantir Technologies rose after the AI-associated consulting firm received a $463 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command. Palantir pared gains later in the session, while other AI favorites, including Nvidia, fell.

Nvidia, a maker of high-powered computer chips, is at the cusp of breaching a $1 trillion market capitalization, joining a handful of corporations to ever do so.

Apple shares slipped, after testing all-time highs as the iPhone maker launched a highly anticipated augmented-reality headset, dubbed VisionPro. Apple described the new device as a "spatial computer" because of its three-dimensional interface.

Momentum carried Tesla shares to their seventh straight gain, and the electric-car maker has now more than doubled in value for 2023 so far.

