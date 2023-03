Shares of technology companies rose slightly amid demand optimism.

Apple shares rose after analysts at brokerage Wedbush Morgan said demand was set to rebound in China.

A slew of major tech companies are preparing to launch "generative artificial-intelligence" products akin to popular chatbot ChatGPT, The Wall Street Journal reported.

