Tech Up as Upward Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked up as traders chased upward momentum in the sector, sparked by enthusiasm about new artificial-intelligence products.

As China waved away an effort from the U.S. to finesse recent differences between the two economic powers, Beijing banned major Chinese firms from buying from Micron Technology, saying its products pose a major national-security risk.

Shares of Facebook owner Meta Platforms rose after it was reportedly fined $1.3 billion by European Union regulators for sending user information to the U.S., a major fine but smaller than some investors had feared.

Applied Materials said it would invest up to $4 billion in a new California facility to conduct research on tools for making semiconductors, adding to a wave of chip-industry projects in the U.S. spurred on by federal government subsidies.

SoftBank Group agreed to sell 90% of U.S. investment manager Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala Investment and Fortress's management, the companies announced.

Apple shares fell slightly after analysts at brokerage Loop Capital cut their rating on the iPhone maker, saying iPhone shipments appeared to be slowing in recent weeks.

