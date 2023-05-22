Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:36 2023-05-22 pm EDT
174.70 USD   +0.29%
05:52pTech Up as Upward Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:15pQuanta Computer to invest $1 bln in northern Mexico
RE
05:02pWall Street ends mixed as investors await debt ceiling talks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Tech Up as Upward Momentum Builds -- Tech Roundup

05/22/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies ticked up as traders chased upward momentum in the sector, sparked by enthusiasm about new artificial-intelligence products.

As China waved away an effort from the U.S. to finesse recent differences between the two economic powers, Beijing banned major Chinese firms from buying from Micron Technology, saying its products pose a major national-security risk.

Shares of Facebook owner Meta Platforms rose after it was reportedly fined $1.3 billion by European Union regulators for sending user information to the U.S., a major fine but smaller than some investors had feared.

Applied Materials said it would invest up to $4 billion in a new California facility to conduct research on tools for making semiconductors, adding to a wave of chip-industry projects in the U.S. spurred on by federal government subsidies.

SoftBank Group agreed to sell 90% of U.S. investment manager Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala Investment and Fortress's management, the companies announced.

Apple shares fell slightly after analysts at brokerage Loop Capital cut their rating on the iPhone maker, saying iPhone shipments appeared to be slowing in recent weeks.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-23 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.55% 174.2 Delayed Quote.34.81%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. -0.32% 126.55 Delayed Quote.30.37%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.09% 248.32 Delayed Quote.104.12%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -2.85% 66.23 Delayed Quote.36.39%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.75% 5218 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 385 B - -
Net income 2023 94 451 M - -
Net cash 2023 53 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 0,52%
Capitalization 2 741 B 2 741 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,98x
EV / Sales 2024 6,48x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 174,26 $
Average target price 179,07 $
Spread / Average Target 2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.34.81%2 755 039
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.73%34 747
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.46.60%13 896
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.08%9 570
FIH MOBILE LIMITED0.00%851
DZS INC.-44.32%220
