Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech firms say EU rules should ensure they are regulated in their bases

12/09/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU flags flutter in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Proposed European Union rules targeting tech companies should ensure that they are regulated in the EU country where they are based, Twitter, online video platform Vimeo Inc and three other companies said on Thursday.

Tech companies are concerned that European countries seeking to grab regulatory power over them may try to amend the "country of origin" principle in the Digital Services Act (DSA) draft.

Under the principle, Ireland regulates Twitter, Apple, Alphabet unit Google and Facebook because they have their European headquarters there, while Amazon is subject to Luxembourg's supervision.

"A strong country of origin principle supports a diverse online marketplace," Twitter, Vimeo, Automattic, which is the parent company of online publishing tool WordPress and Tumblr, Czech search engine Seznam and German social media platform Jodel said in a joint statement.

"Without it, we risk entrenching the largest players, reducing consumer choice and irreparably splintering the Digital Single Market," they said.

They said the DSA, which requires U.S. tech companies to do more to police the internet for illegal content, should set out a standard definition for illegal content and a harmonised enforcement framework across the 27-country bloc.

The European Commission will kick off negotiations with EU countries and EU lawmakers next year before adopting the DSA.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.62% 2963.73 Delayed Quote.69.10%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.00% 3523.16 Delayed Quote.8.17%
APPLE INC. 2.28% 175.08 Delayed Quote.31.95%
FACEBOOK INC 2.40% 330.56 Delayed Quote.21.01%
All news about APPLE INC.
03:02aTech firms say EU rules should ensure they are regulated in their bases
RE
12/08Apple wins last-minute reprieve from App Store changes while 'Fortnite' appeal plays ou..
RE
12/08SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Docusign, Digital World, Roku Rally as Stitch Fix Sink..
MT
12/08Apple wins last-minute reprieve from App Store changes while 'Fortnite' appeal plays ou..
RE
12/08APPLE WINS REPRIEVE IN COURT DEADLIN : Shares Climb to Record High
MT
12/08Hyatt Hotels Introduces Contactless Key Technology in Apple Wallet at Select Properties
MT
12/08Wall Street mixed as Omicron worries cloud vaccine update
RE
12/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, BP, Merck, Pfizer, Meta...
12/08US Tech Stocks May Rise Another 20% for 2022, Says Wedbush, Amid Chinese Rivals' 'Hurri..
MT
12/08Apple inches closer to $3 trillion market cap
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 625 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 872 B 2 872 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,36x
EV / Sales 2023 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 175,08 $
Average target price 169,41 $
Spread / Average Target -3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.31.95%2 872 432
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.11%61 353
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD36.36%25 146
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.34%19 717
FIH MOBILE LIMITED30.53%1 264
RTX A/S-30.64%201