Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech regulation advocate shortlisted for French antitrust chief - sources

11/09/2021 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris

By Mathieu Rosemain, Gwénaëlle Barzic and Michel Rose

PARIS (Reuters) - Anne Perrot, an economist who has written in the past about the need for more regulation of Big Tech, is on the final short list to become France's new antitrust chief, three sources close to the matter said.

The role is deemed strategic by Paris as it seeks to tame the dominance of U.S. tech giants such as Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Apple, while the European Union considers new regulation of the sector, the sources said.

The French antitrust body is in the midst of probing the merger of France's two biggest private TV networks, Bouygues' TF1 and Bertelsmann's M6, in a very sensitive deal that would see the combined entity have sway over nearly three quarters of advertising on television and redefine the rules in the field.

No final decision has been taken yet on the nomination, which may take several weeks to be finalised, the three sources said. The sources declined to say how many people were on the shortlist.

Perrot, 63, is a top civil servant at the French finance ministry.

The Elysée declined to comment on what it called "rumours". Perrot and the finance ministry declined to comment.

Holding doctorates in economics and mathematics, Perrot has written several research papers on competition and large online tech firms, one of which, published last year, is entitled "Digital platforms: regulating them before it's too late".

She also co-authored a report in 2019 that calls for European antitrust policy to be reformed to allow the emergence of European champions, something French President Emmanuel Macron has been pushing for since his election.

"It's important to have someone who has a new ideas about competition," a fourth source close to the French government said, speaking in general about the search for a new anti-trust chief.

Perrot knows the French antitrust world well, having served as co-chair of the antitrust authority and having been part of a consultancy firm, Mapp, that specialises in competition matters. It was sold in 2018 to audit giant KPMG.

In April 2017, she co-signed an op-ed in newspaper Le Monde calling on people to vote for Macron, a month before he was elected president.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Gwénaëlle Barzic and Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.28% 2972.005 Delayed Quote.70.06%
APPLE INC. 0.42% 151.0203 Delayed Quote.13.38%
BOUYGUES -0.42% 33.38 Real-time Quote.-0.39%
FACEBOOK INC -0.62% 336.4131 Delayed Quote.23.96%
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION 0.11% 18.74 Real-time Quote.41.18%
TF1 -0.11% 8.935 Real-time Quote.35.74%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:43pTech regulation advocate shortlisted for French antitrust chief - sources
RE
12:21pApple Looking at Digital Currency Projects; Has No Plans to Hold or Accept Crypto, CEO ..
MT
11:05aHoliday season kicks off at Apple
PU
10:19aAPPLE CEO : No Plans to Invest in Cryptocurrency
MT
09:39aExclusive-Amazon seeking to settle EU antitrust investigations, sources say
RE
09:12aTSMC to build new chip factory in Taiwan's southern city amid shortage
RE
09:04aU.S. app that lets viewers sample 40 streaming services raises $7 million
RE
08:22aArete Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $180 From $168, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08:08aMARC BENIOFF : Salesforce CEO Benioff invests in search engine startup You.com
RE
05:46aNomura Says India's Economy Lights Up for The Diwali Festival
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 590 M - -
Net cash 2022 66 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 468 B 2 468 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
EV / Sales 2023 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 150,44 $
Average target price 166,81 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.13.38%2 468 178
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.70%65 263
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD17.98%22 755
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.08%18 880
FIH MOBILE LIMITED26.32%1 234
DORO AB (PUBL)48.39%194