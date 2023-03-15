Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27:13 2023-03-15 pm EDT
152.37 USD   -0.14%
02:19pTech stocks emerge as haven in sell-off fueled by bank worries
RE
11:51aIPhone-maker Foxconn plans overseas expansion
RE
11:49aU.S. consumer finance watchdog opens inquiry into data brokers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech stocks emerge as haven in sell-off fueled by bank worries

03/15/2023 | 02:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader watches his chart while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are gravitating toward big technology stocks as banking crisis worries rock U.S. markets, hoping the shares are better positioned to withstand a possible economic downturn and will benefit from a steep drop in bond yields.

As of Wednesday, the S&P 500 technology sector was down 1.7% compared to a 3.6% drop for the broader benchmark stock index since March 8, when problems at Silicon Valley Bank set off fears of financial system contagion. Among the big tech stocks, Apple Inc has fallen 1.5% over that time, while Microsoft Corp climbed 3.4% and Intel Corp rose over 7%.

Large tech stocks generally screen well on "quality" metrics, such as balance sheet strength and profit margins, heightening their allure when economic uncertainty arises, said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

With investors "starting to price in solvency risk or the potential of companies needing capital, the market is rewarding those that don't need capital to survive," he said.

The relative strength in tech, the biggest S&P 500 sector with a 28% weighting in the index, has helped take the edge off a broader decline in stocks fueled by fears that financial system disruptions and tighter monetary policy will hurt U.S. growth.

The S&P 500 was down 1.6% on Wednesday afternoon, having nearly erased its year-to-date gain as financial stability concerns spread to Europe, hammering the shares of embattled Credit Suisse and other lenders.

A swift tumble in Treasury yields is also helping boost tech stocks. Tech shares were pummeled in 2022 as the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes drove up Treasury yields, hurting "long duration" assets such as tech stocks.

That move has reversed dramatically in recent days amid extreme volatility in the bond market. Yields on two-year U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday fell to their lowest since September.

Shares of utilities, consumer staples and healthcare - typically seen as more able to weather tough economic times - have also held up better than broader markets, though they carry a much smaller weighting in the S&P 500 than tech stocks.

The utilities sector has climbed 1% since last Wednesday, consumer staples has slipped 0.5%, while healthcare has dipped 1%.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)

By Lewis Krauskopf


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.50% 151.855 Delayed Quote.17.44%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -24.24% 1.697 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.05% 28.04 Delayed Quote.5.98%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.09% 263.75 Delayed Quote.8.74%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 213 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,5x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 2 414 B 2 414 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,05x
EV / Sales 2024 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 152,59 $
Average target price 169,10 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.17.44%2 414 271
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.55%35 038
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.52%10 660
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.38%9 315
DZS INC.-27.84%284
RTX A/S20.37%167