Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Technology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Technology shares continued to lead the market higher as they have for much of the year.

Apple shares added 5.2%, continuing a winning stretch for the iPhone maker after its market value surpassed $2 trillion earlier in the week.

Massachusetts this week became the latest state to form a dedicated division in its Attorney General's Office to police how companies collect and use data. The Bay State joins California, Florida, Connecticut and a handful of other states in beefing up their privacy enforcement in an attempt to curtail abuses by businesses that may harm consumers.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
05:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Notches Longest Weekly Winning Streak of 20..
DJ
05:22pTechnology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:58pAPPLE : S&P/TSX composite falls nearly 100 points, while major U.S. indexes make..
AQ
04:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher
DJ
04:18pS&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after upbeat business surveys
RE
04:01pAPPLE : says 'Fortnite' maker wanted 'side letter' to create own game store
RE
03:27pAPPLE : Epic Games asks judge to block Apple's removal of 'Fortnite' from app st..
RE
03:00pApple says it rejected epic request for exemption to app store rules for epic..
RE
03:00pApple inc alleges that epic games wanted to create 'epic games store' within ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 938 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 2 127 B 2 127 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,51x
EV / Sales 2021 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 426,74 $
Last Close Price 497,48 $
Spread / Highest target 3,52%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.61%2 022 802
XIAOMI CORPORATION68.46%56 505
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD46.53%22 196
MEITU, INC.-5.49%851
DIGIA OYJ47.37%186
DORO AB (PUBL)-13.66%119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group