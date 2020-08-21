Technology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup

Technology shares continued to lead the market higher as they have for much of the year.

Apple shares added 5.2%, continuing a winning stretch for the iPhone maker after its market value surpassed $2 trillion earlier in the week.

Massachusetts this week became the latest state to form a dedicated division in its Attorney General's Office to police how companies collect and use data. The Bay State joins California, Florida, Connecticut and a handful of other states in beefing up their privacy enforcement in an attempt to curtail abuses by businesses that may harm consumers.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com