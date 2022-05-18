Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 04:12:05 pm EDT
142.12 USD   -4.77%
04:00pWall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
RE
03:36pTesla removed from S&P 500 ESG Index, prompting Musk fury
RE
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla, Twitter Poised to Decline, AMC Entertainment to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG Index, prompting Musk fury

05/18/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

(Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index, citing issues, including racial discrimination claims and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, a move that prompted harsh tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday.

The back-and-forth underscores the widening debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

Other contributing factors to the changes, effective May 2, included Tesla's lack of published details related to its low carbon strategy or business conduct codes, said Margaret Dorn, S&P Dow Jones Indices' head of ESG indices for North America, in an interview.

Even though Tesla is contributing to reducing emissions with its electric cars, Dorn said, its other issues and lack of disclosures relative to industry peers should raise concerns for investors looking to judge the company across environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

"You can't just take a company's mission statement at face value, you have to look at their practices across all those key dimensions," she said.

Tesla representatives did not immediately respond to questions. But after the index changes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1526958110023245829 on Wednesday that "Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn't make the list! ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors."

Asked about the tweet, a representative for the index provider said Musk may have been referring to a list on a company blog post https://www.indexologyblog.com/2022/05/17/the-rebalancing-act-of-the-sp-500-esg-index of the largest ten constituents by market cap of the S&P 500 ESG Index after the removal of Tesla and others. The list is "not a ranking of best companies by ESG score," the representative said.

Exxon now accounts for 1.443% of the weight of the index. Apple Inc was the largest at 9.657%.

GROWING CONCERNS

Investors concerned about issues like diversity and climate change have poured billions of dollars into funds using ESG criteria to pick stocks, prompting debate about how effectively the funds promote change or whether they push companies too much on issues that should be settled by government policy.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is majority-owned by S&P Global Inc.

The removal of Tesla was among a group of changes made to the S&P 500 ESG Index dating from April 22, according to an announcement. Among the additions to the index at the same time was Twitter Inc, the social media platform Musk has under agreement to purchase.

Dorn and others did not immediately describe the reasons Twitter was added.

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

In February, a California state agency sued Tesla over allegations by Black workers that the company tolerated racial discrimination at an assembly plant, adding to claims made in several other lawsuits.

A shareholder proposal calling on Tesla to disclose detailed data on its diversity and inclusion efforts last year won majority backing.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Pete Henderson and Aurora Ellis)

By Ross Kerber and Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -5.92% 140.7 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
TESLA, INC. -6.97% 709.55 Delayed Quote.-27.93%
All news about APPLE INC.
04:00pWall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
RE
03:36pTesla removed from S&P 500 ESG Index, prompting Musk fury
RE
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Tesla, Twitter Poised to Decli..
MT
02:36aNikkei closes at 2-week high after retail sales data lifts Wall Street
RE
05/17Japan's Nikkei hits highest in nearly 2 weeks after Wall Street's jump
RE
05/17XFL Enters Multi-Year Agreement with Disney, ESPN Through 2027
DJ
05/17Wall Street rallies, led by Tesla and other growth stocks
RE
05/17Apple Delays Return-to-Office Plans Due to Covid, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
05/17Apple Delays Three-Day Per Week Office Return Plan Due to Rising COVID Cases
MT
05/17Apple delays plan to have workers in office 3 days a week - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 897 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 415 B 2 415 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,97x
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 149,24 $
Average target price 189,55 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-15.95%2 415 476
XIAOMI CORPORATION-37.99%37 182
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-43.29%13 354
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.37%9 795
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-30.15%965
DZS INC.-4.93%426