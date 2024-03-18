1339 ET -- Alphabet is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Apple is in talks with Google parent Alphabet over licensing its "Gemini" artificial intelligence training model for use in iPhones. Google stock rose on the news, which follows controversy over its Gemini-powered generative AI chatbot. Apple would use the Gemini generative AI models to power new features coming to iPhone software, according to reports. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-24 1354ET