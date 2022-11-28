Advanced search
APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
02:36 2022-11-28 pm EST
143.71 USD   -2.97%
02:13p Trending: Apple Supplier Foxconn Facing Unrest at China Facility
DJ
01:58p Apple Facing 'Significant' iPhone Production Shortages Amid China Disruptions, Wedbush Says
MT
01:47p Musk Says Apple Has Also Threatened To Withhold Twitter From Its App Store, But Won't Tell Us Why
RE
Trending: Apple Supplier Foxconn Facing Unrest at China Facility

11/28/2022 | 02:13pm EST
13:57 ET -- Apple Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, is facing worker unrest and defections at its factory in Zhengzhou, China. Apple said last week its staff is working with Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to address workers' concerns. Apple shares were trading 2.1% lower at 1:37 p.m. ET. Year to date, Apple's stock in down by more than 18%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1412ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.95% 143.69 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.50% 100 End-of-day quote.-3.85%
02:13p Trending: Apple Supplier Foxconn Facing Unrest at China Facility
DJ
01:58p Apple Facing 'Significant' iPhone Production Shortages Amid China Disruptions, Wedbush Says
MT
01:47p Musk Says Apple Has Also Threatened To Withhold Twitter From Its App Store, But Won't Tell Us Why
RE
01:47p Musk says apple has also threatened to withhold twitter from its app store
RE
01:35p Musk Says 'Yes' When Asked If Apple Is Threatening Twitter's Presence In App Store
RE
01:35p Musk says 'yes' when asked if apple is threatening twitter's presence in app store
RE
01:10p US STOCKS-Apple, energy shares drag Wall St lower amid China COVID protests
RE
12:58p Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter
RE
12:56p Elon Musk Says Apple Mostly Stopped Advertising on Twitter
MT
12:46p Musk says apple has mostly stopped advertising on twitter
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 407 B - -
Net income 2023 98 287 M - -
Net cash 2023 60 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 2 356 B 2 356 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,64x
EV / Sales 2024 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 148,11 $
Average target price 174,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-16.59%2 356 151
XIAOMI CORPORATION-50.58%29 926
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-58.79%9 617
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-52.86%7 994
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-38.97%843
DZS INC.-24.78%372