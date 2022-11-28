Trending: Apple Supplier Foxconn Facing Unrest at China Facility

13:57 ET -- Apple Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, is facing worker unrest and defections at its factory in Zhengzhou, China. Apple said last week its staff is working with Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to address workers' concerns. Apple shares were trading 2.1% lower at 1:37 p.m. ET. Year to date, Apple's stock in down by more than 18%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

