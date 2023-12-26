14: ET -- Apple is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The smartphone and computer maker will appeal an October decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission that has forced it to stop selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches after the agency said Apple violated patents held by Masimo and a sister company, Ceracor Laboratories, on sensors that measure blood-oxygen levels. The ITC finding was subject to review by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, whose office issued a statement saying that she has decided not to reverse the ITC determination. Apple has filed an appeal of the ITC ruling to the Federal Circuit court, which has the power to review such cases, and asked the court to allow it to continue to sell the watches while it considers the appeal. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

