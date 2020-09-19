Trump supports deal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
said he supports a deal that will allow TikTok to continue to
operate in the United States, after threatening to ban the
Chinese-owned app in August.
He told reporters at the White House he backs the deal with
Oracle and Walmart that would see the creation
of a new company that will assume TikTok's U.S. operations.
Trump said the new TikTok company will be "totally controlled by
Oracle and Walmart.... All of the control is Oracle and
Walmart."
Trump offered strong support for the deal he said would
create 25,000 U.S. jobs. "I have given the deal my blessing,"
Trump said. "I approve the deal in concept."
About 100 million Americans use TikTok and U.S. officials
have expressed concern about user data and the potential for
China to access that data.
"The security will be 100%," Trump told reporters.
Reuters reported on Thursday the new company, dubbed TikTok
Global, will have a majority of American directors, a U.S. chief
executive and a security expert on the board.
Oracle and Walmart are expected to take significant equity
stakes and ByteDance - TikTok's parent - has agreed to
significant security safeguards on the data of U.S. users with
Oracle housing all data and getting the right to inspect the
TikTok source code.
TikTok, Oracle and Walmart did not immediately comment.
The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a
question Saturday on whether it will rescind an order set to
take effect late Sunday that would force Alphabet Inc's Google
and Apple Inc from offering TikTok in their
U.S. app stores.
Trump expressed annoyance this week that government lawyers
told him it was not permissible to demand a "chunk" of any
TikTok sales price for the Treasury.
He said there would be a $5 billion U.S. education fund as
part of the deal. "That's their contribution I've been asking
for," Trump said.
He said the new company will most likely be incorporated in
Texas and have at least 25,000 employees.
China still must approve the deal. "We'll see whether or not
it all happens," Trump said.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier on Twitter he had
talked to Trump about the deal. "I let him know that if he
approves the deal Texas would be the perfect place for the HQ,"
Abbott said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by David Shepardson;
editing by Chris Reese)