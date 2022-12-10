Twitter to relaunch Twitter Blue at higher price for Apple users

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will relaunch a revamped
version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a
higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet on
Saturday.
The company said users could subscribe to the revamped
service that will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p
videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification, for
$8 per month through the web but for $11 per month through Apple
iOS.
Twitter did not explain why Apple users were being charged
more than others on the web but there have been media reports
that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in
the App Store.
Twitter had initially launched the Twitter Blue early in
November before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was
then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29 but was
pushed back.
Elon Musk, who took Twitter private for $44 billion in
November had in a series of tweets last month listed various
grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iPhone maker
charges software developers for in-app purchases.
He had then accused Apple of threatening to block
Twitter from its app store and also said that the iPhone maker
had stopped advertising on the
social media platform
.
However, after a subsequent meeting with Apple chief
executive Tim Cook, he tweeted that the misunderstanding about
Twitter being removed from Apple's app store
was resolved
.
Both Twitter and Apple did not respond to Reuters
request for comments.
(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio and Aurora Ellis)