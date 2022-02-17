Two U.S. Big Tech antitrust bills backed by publisher trade group

Digital Content Next, whose members also include the New York Times and Associated Press, wrote to Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat, and Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican, to back a bill aimed at reining in app stores owned by Apple and Alphabet's Google.

The group also backed a measure that would bar giants like Amazon.com from giving preference to their own businesses when customers search their platforms.

The two bills were voted out of the committee in recent weeks. They have also been approved by the House Judiciary Committee.

"Platforms should be able to moderate their services to protect consumers, police IP theft and prevent security lapses. However, some dominant platforms have leveraged their privileged status as gatekeeper to unfairly compete in other markets," Digital Content Next executives Jason Kint and Chris Pedigo wrote in the letter.

They also expressed concern about any potential move to put the publishers themselves in with companies covered by the bills - currently a small number of giant firms.

Publishers, whose news budgets have been squeezed as advertising dried up, have been battling search and advertising giant Google over what they see as the company's unfair siphoning off of badly needed ad revenues.

U.S. lawmakers in both parties, some concerned about outsized market power and others about allegations that conservative voices have been stifled, have been scrutinizing the biggest technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook. A long list of bills is aimed at reining them in, but none have become law.

Various of the bills have drawn support from groups like the Coalition for App Fairness but some also set off a firestorm of opposition from powerful business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

