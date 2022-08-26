U.S. DOJ in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple - Politico
08/26/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc, news website Politico reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. (https://politi.co/3AsoZ6s)
Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)