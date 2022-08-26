Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-08-26 pm EDT
164.40 USD   -3.31%
01:44pU.S. Justice Department in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple -Politico
RE
01:29pU.S. DOJ in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple - Politico
RE
01:17pU.S. DOJ In Early Stages Of Drafting Possible Antitrust Suit Against Apple - Politico
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Justice Department in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple -Politico

08/26/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc, Politico reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Politico reported the Justice Department has not made a decision whether to sue Apple, but the department’s antitrust division hopes to file suit by the end of the year.

Reuters reported previously that the Justice Department opened an antitrust probe into Apple in 2019. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
01:44pU.S. Justice Department in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against App..
RE
01:29pU.S. DOJ in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple - Politico
RE
01:17pU.S. DOJ In Early Stages Of Drafting Possible Antitrust Suit Against Apple - Politico
RE
01:17pU.s. doj in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit aga…
RE
09:51aBroadcom Fiscal Q3 Earnings Will Likely Deliver Upside to Street Estimates, Oppenheimer..
MT
06:07aIphone 14 Launch Set for September 7 - Here's Everything We Know
AQ
04:14aTuya Launches Matter Solutions for the Smart Home Industry
MT
08/25Luxshare Precision’s H1 Profit Jumps 22.5% as iPhone Assembler’s Revenue Be..
MT
08/25Cannabis fintech Bespoke to expand BNPL base in cash-starved industry
RE
08/25Dell revenue growth slows on strong dollar, China lockdowns
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 550 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 2 733 B 2 733 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
EV / Sales 2023 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 170,03 $
Average target price 181,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-4.25%2 732 510
XIAOMI CORPORATION-39.58%36 178
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-51.25%11 470
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-53.77%8 490
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-25.00%1 032
DZS INC.-10.17%406