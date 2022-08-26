U.S. Justice Department in early stages of drafting possible antitrust suit against Apple -Politico

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust
complaint against Apple Inc, Politico reported on
Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. Apple
did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Politico reported the Justice Department has not made a
decision whether to sue Apple, but the department’s antitrust
division hopes to file suit by the end of the year.
Reuters reported previously that the Justice Department
opened an antitrust probe into Apple in 2019.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis)