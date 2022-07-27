Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
151.60 USD   -0.88%
12:09aChina Q2 smartphone sales fall 14.2% y/y as consumers pull back
RE
12:06aU.S. consumer watchdog to scrutinize crypto payments, Big Tech moves into finance -director
RE
07/26China's industrial profits rebound in June on easing COVID curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. consumer watchdog to scrutinize crypto payments, Big Tech moves into finance -director

07/27/2022 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. consumer watchdog plans to scrutinize the use of cryptocurrencies for real-time payments and ramp up oversight of Big Tech companies as they expand into the traditional financial sector, its director told Reuters.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) also will publish a report this fall on "buy-now, pay later" or BNPL products, and expects to propose a rule to boost consumer finance competition around early next year, Rohit Chopra said in an interview.

"Is America ready for Big Tech entering financial services? We already have started to see how the industry is entering payments. We're starting to see how there's interest in other areas," said Chopra, citing companies' branded credit and pre-paid cards. "That raises a lot of questions about really the future of financial services," especially data privacy, he said.

Cryptocurrencies have come under scrutiny in recent months after the market cratered, toppling some crypto companies.

Big online companies could drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies for real-time payments, which would be a "heavy" focus for the agency, said Chopra, adding that the agency is concerned about the risks of hacks, errors and fraud.

"The regulators all had a wakeup call when Facebook proposed its Libra project, which potentially could be a currency that rapidly scaled across Facebook's networks," said Chopra.

That prompted the agency last year to ask Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet's Google, among others, to provide information on how they gather and use consumer payment data, he said.

Facebook ultimately abandoned its Libra project due to regulatory opposition.

A long-time consumer advocate, Chopra was tapped by U.S. President Joe Biden to lead the CFPB last year. Before that, he was a Democratic commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, where he targeted Big Tech companies over competition concerns.

Big online companies also are driving adoption of BNPL financing products. The CFPB in December sought data from BNPL companies to better understand their practices, and will publish its findings later this year, said Chopra.

While BNPL offers alternatives to other credit products, Chopra said there is a lack of transparency because the loans are not typically included in consumer credit reports, which mortgage and auto lenders have complained about, he said.

"You should expect in that report to see quite a bit of data about industry trends, to identify places where... there may be some risks to consumers," he said.

The agency has also been working on an "open banking" rule that could increase Americans' access to financial services. That has been delayed by privacy concerns, Reuters reported.

The agency is assessing the rule's implications for data protection and competition, and expects to issue a draft after receiving feedback from small businesses later this year, Chopra said.

He is under pressure from progressives in the Democratic party to reinvigorate the CFPB, which they say pulled back from enforcement and tough policymaking under former Republican President Donald Trump.

Corporate groups, however, have accused Chopra of being ideologically driven, heavy-handed and unwilling to engage with the industry, criticisms he rebuffed.

"We have met with hundreds of banks and credit unions, and have really provided a lot more guidance on how we expect to exercise existing authorities," he said.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Katanga Johnson and Michelle Price


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.32% 105.02 Delayed Quote.-25.78%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -5.23% 114.81 Delayed Quote.-31.13%
APPLE INC. -0.88% 151.6 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -4.50% 159.15 Delayed Quote.-52.68%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:09aChina Q2 smartphone sales fall 14.2% y/y as consumers pull back
RE
12:06aU.S. consumer watchdog to scrutinize crypto payments, Big Tech moves into finance -dire..
RE
07/26China's industrial profits rebound in June on easing COVID curbs
RE
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : As Zuckerberg bets on TikTok-style videos, Meta heads for first-ever rev..
RE
07/26Wall Street falls as Walmart warning rattles retail sector
RE
07/26Wall Street hit by Walmart wipeout, Gas woes knock Europe
RE
07/26Wall Street falls as Walmart warning rattles retail stocks
RE
07/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nascent U.S. stock rally hangs in balance as Wall St awaits m..
RE
07/26BofA Securities Adjusts Apple's PT to $185 From $200, Notes Expectation for Inflation, ..
MT
07/26IMAC Holdings Says Board Exploring Options Including Merger, Spin-Off, Sale of Business..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 848 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 2 454 B 2 454 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 151,60 $
Average target price 179,54 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-13.87%2 475 523
XIAOMI CORPORATION-32.06%40 638
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-47.26%12 438
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-54.60%8 646
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.79%1 063
DZS INC.6.84%469