Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. senator says working on companion bills to House antitrust measures

06/15/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate antitrust subcommittee, said that work is underway on companion legislation to antitrust bills introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

While none of the four tech-focused House antitrust bills introduced Friday have a Senate companion, Klobuchar said late Monday that she expected that to change. "I think you'll see a number of bills introduced in the Senate," she said, but declined to elaborate.

Two of the bills introduced last week address the issue of giant companies, such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, creating a platform for other businesses and then competing against those same businesses.

A third would require a platform to refrain from any merger unless it can show the acquired company does not compete with any product or service the platform is in. A fourth would require platforms to allow users to transfer their data elsewhere if they desire, including to a competing business.

The House members also introduced a fifth bill which is a companion to a Klobuchar measure that has already passed the Senate and would increase the budgets of antitrust enforcers and make companies planning the biggest mergers pay more.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.46% 2437.69 Delayed Quote.39.73%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.23% 3377.37 Delayed Quote.3.90%
APPLE INC. -0.47% 129.86 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
FACEBOOK INC -0.07% 336.8488 Delayed Quote.23.29%
All news about APPLE INC.
11:08aAPPLE  : Launches Apple Podcasts Subscriptions
MT
11:06aU.S. senator says working on companion bills to House antitrust measures
RE
10:01aAPPLE  : Podcasts Subscriptions and channels are now available worldwide
BU
09:51aALPHABET  : UK Antitrust Agency to Study Apple, Google's Dominance in Mobile Eco..
MT
09:48aAPPLE HOSPITALITY REIT  : B. Riley Raises Apple Hospitality REIT's PT to $17 fro..
MT
09:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation and pricing power
08:16aUK Watchdog Puts Apple, Google Mobile Ecosystems Under Scrutiny -- Update
DJ
07:11aWorld Wide Web code that changed the world up for auction as NFT
RE
07:11aALPHABET  : UK Competition Watchdog Launches Probe Into Apple, Google's Mobile E..
MT
06:38aUK's Competition Regulator To Review Apple, Google's Mobile Ecosystems
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 B - -
Net income 2021 86 503 M - -
Net cash 2021 36 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 2 177 B 2 177 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 156,40 $
Last Close Price 130,48 $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-1.67%2 177 402
XIAOMI CORPORATION-15.21%90 907
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.64%20 666
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-6.36%18 039
FIH MOBILE LIMITED31.58%1 300
DORO AB (PUBL)20.77%163